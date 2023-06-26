Yashasvi Jaiswal Keeps Fitness Standards High With Beach Run After India Call-up - WATCH

Why you're reading this: After the disappointing loss against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final, Team India will be playing against West Indies from July 12, 2023. The squad has plenty of new names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and many others that have been included in the squad of the IND vs WI series.

3 things you need to know

BCCI has dropped many big names from the team for the IND vs WI series

Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been among the players who are removed from the Indian squad

Mohammed Shami has been rested for the tour eyeing the Cricket World Cup 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal begins preparations for the West Indies tour

Young Team India batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal who performed brilliantly for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2023 was included amongst the back players for the WTC Final 2023 against Australia. Jaiswal has been included in the Indian team for the West Indies tour and named in the Test and ODI squad.

READ MORE | 'Week-to-week', After freak injury in the IPL Kane Williamson not giving up on WC hopes

Yashasvi Jaiswal has begun his preparations for the upcoming tour to West Indies and would like to continue his good performance in the upcoming series as well. Jaiswal posted a video on the official Instagram handle in which he can be seen running on the banks of a beach.

Jaiswal captioned the post "Getting ready" and was wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey while doing his training. Yashasvi Jaiswal also put the background music to the post from the Bollywood movie "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Yashasvi Jaiswal's recent performance

Yashasvi Jaiswal who came into the limelight after his extraordinary performance in U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, had a brilliant Indian Premier League 2023 for the Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal made a total of 625 runs from 14 matches and finished fifth in the leading run scorers list.

READ MORE | Sarfaraz has never been disrespectful towards anyone: Source defends 25-year-old cricketer

Yashasvi Jaiswl was also the only uncapped batsman in the top five leading run scorers list due to which he was also selected amongst the reserves for the WTC 2023 Final.

The Indian cricket team will begin its West Indies tour on July 12, 2023, wherein they will battle out the Caribbean team in a two-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series.