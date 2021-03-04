'After The 3rd Six..': Kieron Pollard Opens Up On How He Smashed 6 Sixes Against Sri Lanka

Joining Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs' elite club on Thursday, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard etched his name onto history books as he became the third batsman to smash six sixes in an over. The destructive all-rounder went berzerk against Sri Lanka as he sent six consecutive balls out of the park bowled by Akil Dananjaya - who had just picked up a hattrick in his previous over. Reviewing his super over against the Lankan spinner, Pollard revealed that after the third six he thought about gunning for six sixes.

Moreover, Pollard also added that he was in a dilemma just before the last ball whether to go for the six or just be content with 30 runs in an over. "A couple of things went through my mind before the sixth ball - before the last ball, I thought should I go for the six or take the 30 runs in the over, he went around the wicket and bowled it onto my pads, I told myself 'Wait Polly, take a chance'," the Windies skipper said.

Pollard was eventually dismissed by de Silva for 38, however, West Indies managed to bag a win going 1-0 up in the series. The West Indies seemed likely to rapidly run down the Sri Lanka total when Lewis hit the last three balls of the first over for six. But Dananjaya's hat trick saw the home side slip from 52-0 to 52-3, losing Gayle to the first ball of his first T20 in two years. Pollard's barrage in the sixth over lifted the West Indies from 62-4 on the dismissal of Lendl Simmons to 92-4 and again had the home side coasting to victory. The West Indies were 101-6 and were seen home by Bravo and captain Jason Holder, who made an unbeaten 29. Holder hit a six, the 15th of the innings, to take West Indies past Sri Lanka's total.

West Indies win a thriller at Antigua! 👌



A destructive 38 off 11 balls from captain @KieronPollard55 inspires @windiescricket to a four-wicket win.



The hosts go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.#WIvSL | https://t.co/9dDhj3c1JC pic.twitter.com/LiuiPkxSk7 — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Yuvraj Singh, Gibbs react

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh 'welcomed' Pollard into the elite group as he achieved the feat of hitting six sixes in an over. Prior to Pollard, Singh and South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs are the only players to do so. "March a popular month for hitting 6x6s," said Gibbs referring to the date when he had achieved the feat. "Welcome to the club, Kieron Pollard. six sixes you beauty!!" Yuvraj tweeted with six 'star' emojis.

Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!⭐️ 🌟 ⭐️🌟⭐️🌟 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2021

March a popular month for hitting 6x6s

16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55 👊 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 4, 2021

