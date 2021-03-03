Joe Root Wants England To Maximise Their Chances If They Get To Bat First In 4th Test

England Test skipper Joe Root feels that if the pitch starts offering spin early on in the game then it might become a huge factor in the all-important fourth and final Test against India that gets underway on Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England hit a mammoth 578 in the first innings of the opening Test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium but since then the visitors have struggled to cross the 200-run mark in the following two Tests.

'Want to maximise the opportunity': Joe Root

“I think we don’t look at what an ideal score would be. We just want to maximise the opportunity if we get to bat first. We will try to bat as big and long as possible. And looking at how we performed in Sri Lanka, we can certainly do that and also how we played against India in the first Test, so we know we can do it. We have to take that confidence forward,” said Root while replying to a query from ANI.

“And if we do that we know the scoreboard pressure and especially when the ball starts to spin early on in the game. That will play a huge factor. And similarly if India bats first we have to try and get past them because we know how important it will be later on in the game,” he added.

The all-important 4th Test match

Even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

England look to spoil India's chances

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will look to play spoilsport after being out of the WTC final contention following a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. The Joe Root-led side will be hoping to have the last laugh by winning the final Test match and should that happen then Australia will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship decider in over three months time as Team India must avoid a defeat by all possible means to qualify for the finals.

