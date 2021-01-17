After Vihari tweet, Babul Supriyo has message for Shardul-Sundar partnership; others react

It was another impressive display of grit by Team India in a precarious position on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test of the series against Australia in Brisbane. The new entrants of the team amid the long list of injuries, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar left audiences in awe with a century partnership to help the team put on a respectable total on the board. There were interesting reactions to the partnership, including one from Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo, who had made headlines for his comments on Hanuma Vihari in the previous Test.

Celebrities react to Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar partnership

Most reactions on the Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar revolved around the word ‘Sundar’ which means beautiful in Hindi. Babul Supriyo, who had got flak for criticising Hanuma Vihari for ‘murdering cricket’ by going for a draw instead of a win in the third Test, this time had a positive comment.

The singer-turned-politician used wordplay, ‘Bahot 'Sundar' (very beautiful) and called Shardul Thakur as ‘Thakur saab’ perhaps referring to the hit Sanjeev Kumar character from Sholay, to hail the innings. Along with that, he included a screenshot of the meaning of the name ‘Shardul’ which meant ‘tiger.’

Other members of the film industry also had some interesting wordplay.

Nikita Dutta used the names of the Australian bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, and Pat Cummins to quirkily share how the Thakur and Sundar had made them sweat with their partnership.

There is a Starc difference in the Indian batting with these two. Their bats must be made of Hazelwood as they’ve tamed the Lyon and for the Aussies wickets are not Cummin! 🤪🤪#INDvAUS — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) January 17, 2021

Siddarth, Saiyami Kher, Nikhil Chinappa, Anirudhha Guha, were some of the others who lavished praise on the stars.

Test cricket is Test cricket. The rest is just cricket. What entertainment. So much drama. Well done Shardul and Washi...What an inspiring tail. Come on Nattu... Now give them hell! What a leader Jinks has been. #INDvsAUS — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 17, 2021

I was in a 🤐 mode because I was being super superstitions. @imShard @Sundarwashi5 made me believe in fairy tales yet again. How technically #Sundar he looked & Shardul was on fire..that 6 of Lyon 🔥



Shardul 2 quick wickets now pls!

Ah how I LOVE test cricket!#AUSvIND #Gabba — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 17, 2021

There was real joy in watching the number 7 and 8 make the opposition team sweat, and make life difficult when they don’t expect it. Can totally imagine what the Aussies went through. Happens to India quite a bit! Not so bad when you aren’t at the receiving end. 😆 #INDvAUS — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) January 17, 2021

Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar save India innings

Staring at a heavy first innings deficit at 186/6, the duo struck a 123-run partnership to help India score 336 in reply to Australia's 369. The duo scored their fifties too, with Sundar scoring 67 and Thakur 62, as they played the waiting game and saw out the initial overs, before even hitting sixes off Lyon. Australia was 21/0 at stumps on day 3 in their second innings.

