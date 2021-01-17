Virat Kohli Hails Sundar's 'top Composure', Bows Down To Thakur After Day 3 Fireworks

Team India's limited-overs skipper Virat Kohli was all praise for the resilient duo of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur after their fireworks on Day three at the Gabba on Sunday. Test debutant Sundar and Thakur stitched an inning-reviving partnership of 123 runs, helping India fall just 33 runs short of taking the lead in the first innings. Virat Kohli hailed Washington Sundar's 'top' composure shown during his 62-run knock off 144 deliveries, scoring seven fours and one six. The Indian skipper also heaped praise in Marathi on Shardul Thakur after the pacer scored 67 runs off 119 deliveries, smashing nine fours and one maximum.

Virat Kohli hails Sundar, Thakur after Gabba fireworks

Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur! 👏👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 17, 2021

Hazlewood bags a fifer, bowls India out for 336

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia on Day three at the Gabba as he bagged a fifer, helping the hosts bowl out a dangerous India for 336 runs. A spectacular and resilient knock from Washington Sundar along with Shardul Thakur propelled India to falling just 33 runs short of taking the lead in the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider. Debutant Washington Sundar carried on with the onslaught after Shardul Thakur's departure and was dismissed by Starc for 62 runs after having faced 144 deliveries and smashing seven fours and a six. Hazlewood, who already had three wickets in his bag from the first two sessions, dismissed Navdeep Saini after which a clean bowled that dismissed Siraj.

Hazlewood struck twice after lunch to get rid of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal on day three of the 4th Test at the Gabba on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 38 runs - just two deliveries after play had resumed post-lunch. Rishabh Pant followed Agarwal nearly six overs later as Cameron Green took a screamer at the slips to send the wicketkeeper-batsman back to the pavilion for just 23 runs. Earlier, Hazlewood bowled a peach of a delivery to get the important wicket of a well-settled Cheteshwar Pujara right before lunch.

India lost the big wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane to a poor shot just before lunch as they reached 161 for four on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia here on Sunday. This was after Mitchell Starc induced a thick edge off Rahane for Matthew Wade to complete a comfortable catch in the slip cordon after the India captain had got away with similar shots twice in the first hour of play. The visitors started with their overnight pair of Rahane (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) adding 43 runs before the latter fell to anear unplayable delivery by Josh Hazlewood in only his second over of the day.

