Shardul Thakur, Debutant Washington Sundar Slam Maiden Test 50s As India Frustrate Hosts

Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur slammed half-centuries each as they led India's fightback against Australia on Day three of the 4th Test at the Gabba on Sunday. Shardul Thakur reached his half-century in style as he blasted a maximum off Lyon's bowling to reach the milestone after facing 91 deliveries. Washington Sundar brought up his maiden Test fifty a few overs later, making him the second Indian player to hit a 50+ debut batting innings and take three-plus wickets in his debut bowling innings after Dattu Phadkar. The duo of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a crucial partnership helping India reduce the deficit below 100 runs and continue to resist the Australian bowlers as this story is being published.

Sundar, Thakur smash maiden fifties

A dream debut for @Sundarwashi5 as he brings up his maiden Test FIFTY here at the Gabba.



Live - https://t.co/bSiJ4wW9ej #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8fqU934D83 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2021

FIFTY!



A gritty half-century by @imShard here at the Gabba. Brings it up with a maximum 👏👏



Live - https://t.co/gs3dZfTNNo #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fyVvEfbs1p — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2021

Hazlewood removes India's middle-order

Australia's Josh Hazlewood struck twice after lunch to get rid of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal on day three of the 4th Test at the Gabba on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 38 runs - just two deliveries after play had resumed post-lunch. Rishabh Pant followed Agarwal nearly six overs later as Cameron Green took a screamer at the slips to send the wicketkeeper-batsman back to the pavilion for just 23 runs. Earlier, Hazlewood bowled a peach of a delivery to get the important wicket of a well-settled Cheteshwar Pujara right before lunch. India trialled Australia by 106 runs, with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur at the crease at the time of the publishing this story.

India lost the big wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane to a poor shot just before lunch as they reached 161 for four on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia here on Sunday. This was after Mitchell Starc induced a thick edge off Rahane for Matthew Wade to complete a comfortable catch in the slip cordon after the India captain had got away with similar shots twice in the first hour of play. The visitors started with their overnight pair of Rahane (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) adding 43 runs before the latter fell to anear unplayable delivery by Josh Hazlewood in only his second over of the day.

Until Pujara's dismissal, the experienced duo raised hopes of a big partnership by negotiating the formidable Australian bowling attack in the first one hour of play. Pujara was his usual solid self while Rahane was a bit more adventurous and lucky as the ball flew past the gap between gully and third slip for boundaries on two occasions. Before getting out, Pujara square cut Mitchell Starc for a boundary and also collected four runs with a back-foot square drive through deep point.

