'Ageing Like Fine Wine': MS Dhoni's New Look Breaks The Internet Yet Again

Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni is not only known for his cricketing achievements but is also popular among the fans due to his looks that keep on changing every year. Dhoni is only seen playing the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings and has a huge fan base. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman led CSK to a fifth IPL title in the 16th edition of the tournament.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020

MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of Indian cricket

MS Dhoni is the only captain to win three ICC trophies

MS Dhoni once again win the heart of fans with a new look

MS Dhoni has a massive fan base and they like to know every day what is going on in the life of the former Indian captain. Dhoni is very less active on social media. However, posts related to him and his life go viral on the internet every day. One such post of MS Dhoni's new hairstyle has gone viral on the internet and is capturing the attention of the fans. Some of the reactions are mentioned below:

Will Rohit Sharma-led Indian team be able to repeat MS Dhoni's heroics in 2023?

The Indian team last won an ICC title under the leadership of MS Dhoni and defeated England in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2013. The ICC title since then has remained away from Team India and they have lost eight ICC knockout matches in the last ten years. With the ODI World Cup returning to India after a gap of 12 years, the Rohit Sharma-led side will want to repeat the 2011 50-over World Cup heroics in 2023. Dhoni hit the winning six in the finals against Sri Lanka and brought the 50-over World Cup home after 28 years. The Indian team will take on Australia in their opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup.