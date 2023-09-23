WATCH: Ish Sodhi Hugs Bangladesh Seamer After Litton Das Withdraws Mankad Appeal

Quick links:
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud hugged by Kiwi batter Ish Sodhi affer "Mankad' withdrawal (Image: X)
After the first BAN vs NZ ODI was washed out due to rain both the teams are taking on each other in the second match of the series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Kiwi team while batting first was only able to register a first innings score of 254 runs after a decent Bangladeshi bowling effort. This is New Zealand's last bilateral ODI series ahead of the 2023 50-over World Cup.
ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar presents 'Namo' Team India jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Beautiful & commendable stuff from Liton Das— Salman Hassan (@iSalmanHassan) September 23, 2023
Hassan Mahmud mankaded Ish Sodhi & he gestured "Well done" 2 him (in anger) with a tap on his bat, Bangladesh's Skipper went 2 the umpire & asked him to bring back Sodhi. He came back & Hugged Hassan. So lovely#NZvBAN #BANvNZ #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/BJhAZjsG9I
ALSO READ | Second ODI: Pressure mounts on Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin for performances that count
The Bangladeshi bowlers put up an excellent bowling effort in the BAN vs NZ ODI match and removed 8 Kiwi batters for a score of 224 runs. During the third ball of the 46th over, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud removed the bails at the non-striker's end and tried to 'Mankad' Kiwi batter Ish Sodhi. However, the decision was sent upstairs by onfield umpire Marais Erasmus which was further given out. Sodhi also lauded Mahmud's presence of mind and clapped in a sarcastic manner. At last Bangladesh skipper Litton Das went on to have a word with Erasmus and withdrew the 'Mankad' appeal. Due to this friendly gesture, by the Bangladeshi team, Sodhi was called back and after the Kiwi leg spinner could not stop himself from hugging Hasan Mahmud.
After a disappointing batting performance, the Kiwi bowlers brought back their team in the match and have already removed five Bangladesh batters under 100 runs. The Kiwi team will aim to win the match from here and gain some confidence ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.