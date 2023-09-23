WATCH: Ish Sodhi Hugs Bangladesh Seamer After Litton Das Withdraws Mankad Appeal

After the first BAN vs NZ ODI was washed out due to rain both the teams are taking on each other in the second match of the series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Kiwi team while batting first was only able to register a first innings score of 254 runs after a decent Bangladeshi bowling effort. This is New Zealand's last bilateral ODI series ahead of the 2023 50-over World Cup.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand is coming off a 3-1 loss against England in their last ODI series

Bangladesh had a disappointing campaign in the 2023 Asia Cup and were knocked out in the Super 4s stage

New Zealand will play the opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup against England

Ish Sodhi can't stop hugging Hasan Mahmud due to his friendly gesture

Beautiful & commendable stuff from Liton Das

Hassan Mahmud mankaded Ish Sodhi & he gestured "Well done" 2 him (in anger) with a tap on his bat, Bangladesh's Skipper went 2 the umpire & asked him to bring back Sodhi. He came back & Hugged Hassan. So lovely#NZvBAN #BANvNZ #BANvsNZ

The Bangladeshi bowlers put up an excellent bowling effort in the BAN vs NZ ODI match and removed 8 Kiwi batters for a score of 224 runs. During the third ball of the 46th over, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud removed the bails at the non-striker's end and tried to 'Mankad' Kiwi batter Ish Sodhi. However, the decision was sent upstairs by onfield umpire Marais Erasmus which was further given out. Sodhi also lauded Mahmud's presence of mind and clapped in a sarcastic manner. At last Bangladesh skipper Litton Das went on to have a word with Erasmus and withdrew the 'Mankad' appeal. Due to this friendly gesture, by the Bangladeshi team, Sodhi was called back and after the Kiwi leg spinner could not stop himself from hugging Hasan Mahmud.

New Zealand pacers bring back their team in the BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI match

After a disappointing batting performance, the Kiwi bowlers brought back their team in the match and have already removed five Bangladesh batters under 100 runs. The Kiwi team will aim to win the match from here and gain some confidence ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.