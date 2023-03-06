Ahead Of 4th Test, Virat Kohli Sends Netizens In Meltdown As He Shares Pic With A Dog

Ahead of the start of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli is taking time off from the nets to spend time with family. On Saturday, the Batsman went to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain with wife Anushka Sharma. And today, Kohli apparently presented a memory from the visit.

On his social media platforms, Kohli posted a photo of himself smiling while holding a puppy. He captioned the photo with "OM", making it apparent that the still is from his visit to the temple. Having a huge following on social media, the photo was seen by millions and was reacted to by many. Here's the photo that gave netizens a reason to smile.

Here are few of the many reactions on the picture.

Ind vs Aus: 4th Test

After the culmination of the third Test, the attention has now shifted to Ahmedabad where the fourth Test will be played, starting from March 9. As for the scenario of the series, India are currently leading it with a score line of 2-1 and have in the process retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India might have retained the series, but following the victory in the third Test, Australia have taken a major impetus. The 9-wicket win opened the threshold of the World Test Championship final for Australia. As for India, the qualification for the WTC final will depend on what happens in the fourth Test. If India get the win, they will qualify, but a draw or a loss will give the onus to Sri Lanka to go to New Zealand and make their way to the Oval. Thus, with all to look forward to the final Test awaits the teams of India and Australia.