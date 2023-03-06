IND Vs AUS: Ricky Ponting Opines On Virat Kohli's Test Form; 'Champions Always Find A Way'

Virat Kohli is yet to make a mark in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy. While three matches have gone in Ind vs Aus series, the dry run of Kohli continues in Test cricket. Witnessing his struggle various experts have come out with an opinion, some saying it is just a matter of time before he fires on all cylinders, whereas some have expressed concern about the longevity of the failures. Augmenting his take on the form of Virat Kohli is former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting.

Ponting, who is a keen observer of everything that happens in the cricketing world, has patted the Australian team for making an incredible comeback in the Indore Test to eventually securing the victory by 9 wickets. Speaking to ICC, Punter addressed the difficult nature of pitches that have been presented in the series and said more than the turn it is the uneven bounce that has made it more difficult for the batsmen.

'Champions always find a way': Ricky Ponting

“I am not looking at anybody's form in the series because for batters it has been an absolute nightmare. Australia have done a remarkable job by turning around those first two Test matches and coming back to win the third. We all know batting has been so incredibly difficult. And it has not been because of the turn, but also the uneven bounce which makes you lose trust in the wicket and if that happens you are guessing all the time which makes batting really difficult,” he said.

Following this, Ponting highlighted Virat Kohli's struggle in the series and said he'll be aware of his situation and would bounce back soon.

“For Kohli, I have said that over and over, champion players always find a way. He might be in a bit of a drought at the moment, might be not scoring runs which we all expect him to score but he is a realist as well. When you are a batsman and your are struggling and not scoring runs, you are pretty aware of that yourself. I am not concerned about this because I am confident he will bounce back.”

Ind vs Aus: 4th Test

With three Tests in the books, all eyes are on the fourth Test. The concluding match will start on March 9 and it will be crucial for India's candidature for World Test Championship Final. If India wins they will enter their WTC final. Upon drawing or losing, Sri Lanka will enter into the scene. Thus, with all to look forward to, Narendra Modi's stadium will become the testament.