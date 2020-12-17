Ahmedabad Becomes BCCI's Favourite Venue? City To Host Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Knockouts Too

Domestic cricket is finally slated to resume with the country aftertThe Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The competition will commence from January 10, and the domestic cricketers will finally get a chance to prove their worth after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. The fixtures of the tournament have hinted that Ahmedabad could very well emerge to be India's next cricket hub.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: BCCI chooses Ahmedabad for the knockout matches

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium (Motera) when it was announced that the sporting facility will get a major facelift. With plans of developing it as the world's biggest cricket stadium, fans were eager to witness the growth it promised to bring along for the city as well. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who also hails from the city, recently inaugurated the Gujarat Cricket Association's indoor academy for young cricketers and confirmed that the rebuilt stadium is ready for hosting cricket matches.

The newly built stadium has a seating capacity of over 100,000, and according to multiple reports, the cost of this enormous project is estimated to be around ₹800 crore. Considering the massive investment that the cricket board has made for the establishment of the cricketing facility, it was speculated that the association will not leave any opportunity to milk the world-class stadium. The BCCI's recently announced plans also have indicated the same, and the Sardar Patel Stadium down the line stands a chance to host many marque events.

India will host the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 and also the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2023. The Sardar Patel Stadium is said to be a front-runner for hosting at least one of the two mega finals. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was the first one to confirm that Ahmedabad will host a day and night Test against England in early 2021. Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah have paid keen attention to the infrastructural development at the venue, and it could well make Ahmedabad a force to reckon with in the coming years. It is also expected that many matches of the IPL 2021 will be held at the venue, if the tournament takes place in India during the April-May window.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021

India's domestic T20 competition will be played at seven different venues. Bio-secure bubbles have also been created to ensure there is no lapse. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata and Indore will host the league matches of the competition. The knockout fixtures will be played at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs England 2021

The England team will be the first team to take a tour to India after the pandemic. The two sides will battle it out in all three formats. The first two Test matches of the four-match series will be played in Chennai, whereas the last two are scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad. A total of five T20Is will be played at the venue after the Test series. England and India will then move to Pune for three ODIs.

