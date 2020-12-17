Shane Warne Controversially Suggests Removal Of Red Ball From Test Cricket Altogether

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne often comes up with unique suggestions for the International Cricket Council (ICC). Just during the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, the legendary cricketer asked for bigger boundaries in T20 matches. Quite recently, he also suggested implementing penalties on players and teams to keep their over-rates in check. While the apex body is yet to follow any of Shane Warne’s advice, the 1999 World Cup-winner has now demanded the complete removal of red ball from the game.

India vs Australia pink ball Test: Shane Warne calls for making pink ball permanent for all Tests

The ongoing India vs Australia 1st Test match at the Adelaide Oval is a pink-ball affair. As of now, pink balls are only used in Day-Night Tests while a red ball is used in the traditional form of Test cricket. While speaking on Fox Cricket’s special The Big Break, Shane Warne said that pink ball must be used in all Test matches, instead of using it in just Day-Night games. The 145-Test veteran later explained the benefits of using a pink ball for both, batsmen as well as spectators.

According to Shane Warne, a pink ball can be easily seen by a batsman and even crowds can spot it nicely from the stands. He also said that pink ball provides more movement for the bowlers than a red ball and it also looks “fantastic” on television for the viewers. Warne added that red balls in cricket usually don’t swing, except for Duke balls in England, and they go soft after the first 25 overs.

The India vs Australia pink ball Test went underway today, Thursday, December 17, at the Adelaide Oval with Indian captain Virat Kohli winning the toss and opting to bat first. At the time of publishing, the Indian team reached 140-3 after 60 overs. Captain Kohli reached his 23rd Test half-century and he was accompanied at the crease by his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (18*).

For the India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

