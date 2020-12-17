Cheteshwar Pujara Makes Indian Fans Miss Rahul Dravid After Remarkably Slow Strike Rate

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is one of the best batsmen the game has seen. The right-hander has amassed over 10,000 runs in both Test and ODI formats and has played a significant role in several memorable wins for the country. Dravid, who is popularly known as 'The Wall', is known to be an epitome of determination and dedication. During his playing days, Dravid was famous for his ability to play continuously without scoring a run at a remarkably slow strike-rate.

Fans liken Cheteshwar Pujara to Rahul Dravid after patient knock vs Australia

On Thursday, during the India vs Australia 1st Test, Cheteshwar Pujara also batted extremely slowly against a relentless Australian bowling attack. The Indian No. 3 batsman gave glimpses of Dravid's patience and persistence, absorbing the intense pressure the Aussie pacers heaped on him. Pujara played sensibly without showing any urgency and ensured that no further damage was done after Indian lost both their openers, Prithvi Shaw (0) and Mayank Agarwal (16), in quick succession.

Netizens were quick to identify the similarities between Dravid and Pujara's batting style and in no time the former cricketer's name started trending on Twitter. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed how they missed Dravid and his impeccable defensive play. A certain section of fans also likened Pujara to Dravid. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Yesterday in 2003 Rahul Dravid put on a performance of a lifetime to get India over the line against Australia at Adelaide!



Seriously missed it man! 🔥#RahulDravid ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rIBWr3p3BW — Manish Shukla (@ManishS47038529) December 17, 2020

People remembering Dravid n wishing he was there but need 2 give the youngsters some time n keep them away from unnecessary pressure! Pujara has done the hard grind here by batting more than 100 balls n now it is time 2 capitalise! #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS Kohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/yoXnutBCwX — Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) December 17, 2020

Then: Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee etc bowling at 150-160 Km/hr

Now: Starc, Cummins, Hazelwood bowling with same speed

Dravid & Pujara leaving it: #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/eRyWG2ClTl — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) December 17, 2020

115 balls

No four

No six

26 runs

He is the Dravid 2.0 #pujara pic.twitter.com/oW1DpWnHZf — புரி புரி சைமான் (@iamravanan) December 17, 2020

My age is peeking but I miss Rahul THE WALL Dravid opening a test match



#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ifw262nKvn — am_lekhni ✒️📝🖋 (@LekhniAdelaide) December 17, 2020

People After seeing Rahul Dravid trending.... pic.twitter.com/oTOiQCVApM — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are at the crease batting on 40 and 2 respectively with India's scoreboard reading 108/3 after 55.2 overs. The Men in Blue will hope for the duo to continue and create a big partnership to gain the upper hand on the first day of the Test.

