Aiden Markram Century Goes In Vain As Pakistan Down South Africa By 95 Runs

A historic Test cricket series has come to an end for Pakistan, as they registered a massive 95-run victory over South Africa in the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test. The victory will have huge significance for the side, who are playing their first major series in their actual home ground in Pakistan since 2009 but will also be remembered fondly in history for some amazing performances by the Pakistani squad. The 2-0 series whitewash marks Pakistan's first Test victory over South Africa since 2003.

Aiden Markram impresses at Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test

Despite all the pressure they might have felt after their hugely unsuccessful tour of New Zealand earlier this year, Pakistan have remained the team to beat at the ongoing Pakistan vs South Africa series. A 7-wicket win the 1st Test of the series ensured the home side atleast a draw as they went into the white-ball event, but the hosts have overcome all challenges from the South Africans to win the series 2-0. This win also puts them high in 5th place on the World Test Championships table.

Going into the 2nd Test, Pakistan put up 272 in their first innings, courtesy of Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf's 77 and 78-run knocks respectively. The hosts then restricted South Africa to a mere 201 runs before going on to add 298 to their total — giving the visitors a doable 370 runs to chase for the win. With opener Aiden Markram coming in hot and putting up a massive 108 while Temba Bavuma made 61 and Rassie van der Dussen put on 48 to bring the side within inches of victory.

However, South Africa's batting effort completeely fell apart after Markram's dismissal at 241-3, losing 7 wickets for just 33 runs. All this hard work down the drain due to one man — Hasan Ali. The Pakistani pacer showed no mercy to the visitors as he plowed through the batting lineup, ending the 2nd Test with his first 10-wicket Test match haul. With figures of 5-60 and 5-54, Ali single-handedly undid about five and a half hours of hard work put in by Markram to win his side a historic Test battle.

Aiden Markram career stats

Markram has played 24 Tests in his career since making his Test debut for South Africa all the way back in 2017. In this time, he has made 1,760 runs, with a high score of 152. The 26-year old has a great Test average of 40.9 and a strike rate of 59.6. In his short career, he has also made eight 50s and five centuries for the Proteas. Markram has also played 26 ODIs for the side, accumulating a less impressive 643 runs. His highest ODI score to date is 67* with an average of 27.9 and a strike rate of 85.2. He has two ODI half-centuries to his name.

