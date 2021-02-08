Brad Hogg Bats For Kuldeep Yadav's Inclusion In India's Playing XI For Upcoming Tests

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has batted for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in Team India's Playing XI if the team management decides to go with three spinners in the future.

It so happened that Kuldeep Yadav had to warm the bench for the ongoing first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai after the management decided to include left-arm spinner Shahabaz Nadeem as one of the frontline spinners along with the likes of all-rounder Washington Sundar, and, veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nadeem was preferred after Axar Patel, who was supposed to make his Test debut pulled out due to a knee injury.

'I feel they...': Brad Hogg

It so happened that one of the passionate cricket fans had complained to Hogg saying that some fans and media in India reckon that Nadeem should have not featured in this contest.

Backing Shabaz Nadeem's selection, the fan went on to add that if the left-arm spinner plays a good innings, then it will be very good for him.

As soon as it came to the veteran spinner's notice, he replied by saying he hopes that Nadeem has a good day and talking about the team management's selection process, the two-time World Cup winner wrote he feels that they can't leave Kuldeep out again if they go with three spinners.

Kuldeep Yadav's performances in the last few months

Kuldeep Yadav has represented India in six Tests, 61 One Day Internationals and 21 T20Is ever since he had first burst onto the scene at the highest level in early 2017. However, the offie has not had the best of times in the past few months. Representing KKR in Dream11 IPL 2020, he could only manage a solitary scalp in the five matches that he got to feature in for the former champions.

Kuldeep was a part of the Indian squad in the recently-concluded all-format bilateral series against Australia Down Under but, could only feature in a warm-up game as well as the dead-rubber third ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

