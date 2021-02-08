Kyle Mayers Replicates Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes' Unique Feat After Bangladesh Heroics

West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers produced a courageous fourth-innings special to script a memorable victory for his side against Bangladesh on Sunday, February 7. The cricketer punched out 210* off just 310 balls as West Indies pulled off an emphatic run-chase in the final hour of the Test thriller at Chittagong. Mayers shattered numerous records through his match-winning knock, which also happens to have arrived on his Test debut.

Kyle Mayers speaks to CWI Media after his historic test match debut!#MenInMaroon #BANvWI 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/zX0ZMvsFTO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 7, 2021

Kyle Mayers matches Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes, Kusal Perera with fourth-innings special

Kyle Mayers’ innings against Bangladesh was quite reminiscent to three similar and equally-special knocks from Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes and Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera. The three aforementioned cricketers also pulled off 300-plus run-chases for their country in dramatic style with a rebellious fourth innings knock. All four instances occurred in a space of two years, starting from February 2019, and the four batsmen achieved the same while batting at No.5 position in their respective scenarios.

Kusal Perera was the first to do so when he struck his career-best 153* to douse South Africa in Durban on February 16, 2019. He arrived at the crease at 52-3, with Sri Lanka requiring another 252 runs to pull off an improbable victory. At 226-9, Perera batted with No.11 and formed a 78-run stand to take his side to 304-9 in the match and 1-0 up in the series.

Sri Lanka have done it!



Kusal Perera's 153* takes them over the line with one of the greatest innings in the history of this brilliant game!



Absolutely incredible.#SAvSL FOLLOW ⬇️ https://t.co/ILua51ZiiN pic.twitter.com/M23vZKId1S — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2019

Later that year, dynamic English all-rounder Ben Stokes replicated the same, albeit with his flair in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Leeds. Requiring 359 for a series-levelling win, the hosts were reduced to 286-9 at one stage. Starring at the bottom of the barrel, Stokes launched a sequence of boundaries, including massive sixers, and steered his side to 362-9.

The Headingley magic 🤩#OnThisDay last year, Ben Stokes's 135* led England to a famous one-wicket #Ashes win over Australia.



He shared a crucial 76-run last-wicket stand with Jack Leach (1*). pic.twitter.com/GhEL55LXGt — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2020

Fast forward to January 2021, India’s Rishabh Pant produced a fourth-innings special that handed India a rare 2-1 series win in Australia. His 89* off 138 also ended Australia’s reign at The Gabba that lasted 32 years. A majority of Pant’s runs came after India lost their fifth wicket at 265, with possibilities of all outcomes looming right up until the winning runs were scored in the final few minutes of the Test thriller.

🏏 89* runs from 138 balls

🔹 Nine fours and a six

🏅 Player of the match



An innings for the ages from @RishabhPant17 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/R8Tqax9Hzr — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test

An under-strength West Indies upset the hosts with a win in the final hour of the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The two teams will now head towards the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka for the series-deciding second Test match. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test is scheduled to commence from February 11 onwards and the series forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st Test tussle in Chennai

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes are involved in the ongoing India vs England 1st Test match in Chennai. At Stumps on Day 4, India reached 39-1 off 13 overs, still requiring another 381 runs for a win. The series forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

