Aiden Markram Named South Africa's New T20I Skipper; Temba Bavuma Dropped

Aiden Markram has been appointed as the new T20I skipper of South Africa as he replaces Temba Bavuma who resigned from captaincy last month. Markram will be leading the side in the upcoming West Indies series as Cricket South Africa announced the squad for both T20I and ODI. Recently, Sunrisers Eastern Cape lifted the inaugural SA20 title under Markram's leadership.

Both the squads consist of several uncapped players as South Africa will host the West Indies side for a three match ODI and a three match T20I series.

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe congratulated the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper on his new role. “I would like to congratulate Aiden on his appointment as captain of the Proteas T20I team. Leadership is extremely familiar to him having successfully led on so many levels. He is a player that inspires confidence and he has all the qualities to succeed in the role. We have no doubt will help take South Africa to the next level.''

“At the same time, we would like to thank Temba for filling the position so aptly over the past two years. He has done a commendable job during this period and now has a new role to fulfil within the national set-up.”

South Africa squad for the 1st and 2nd ODI against West Indies

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions).

South Africa squad for the 3rd ODI against West Indies

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions).

South Africa T20 squad for West Indies series

Aiden Markram (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Dafabet Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Rilee Rossouw (ITEC Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors).