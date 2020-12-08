Ajay Jadeja Faces Wrath Of Netizens After Distasteful 'baby' Remark On Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli must be an ecstatic man after the Indian team clinched the T20I series after their clinical performance. The visitors are finding form just at the right time. However, fielding and catching have been a major cause of concern for the team, which also was partially responsible for India's downfall in the first two ODIs. Surprisingly, skipper Virat Kohli is also dealing with butterfingers woes.

Ajay Jadeja worried about Virat Kohli's baby?

The Indian captain is known to be a reliable fielder, however, catching has been an issue for the 32-year-old in the recent past. The same under scrutiny during the second T20I. Matthew Wade was looking in scintillating touch and was taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. Washington Sundar, with his disciplined bowling, eventually got Wade to commit an error.

Sundar bowled the ball slower through the air, which made Wade close the blade early. Virat Kohli positioned himself for a simple catch at the covers but failed to gather the ball. Kohli was quick to run-out the batsman on the very same ball. The star cricketer's troubles on the field were highlighted by cricketer-turned-commentator Ajay Jadeja on air after Kohli dropped the sitter.

Ajay Jadeja mentioned how he was not worried about the Indian team, but he was concerned about Virat Kohli's soon to be arriving baby. The remark certainly did not go down well with the fans on social media. Netizens blasted the former cricketers for his cheeky statement.

@SGanguly99 Sir where's the reaction about #AjayJadeja 's comment on @imVkohli from commentary pannel. @BCCI taken action for @bhogleharsha Sir and @sanjaymanjrekar Sir very quickly. Take action against Ajay. What's the rubbish he's talking for a catch drop should be shame. — SAKI@18 (@saki_254) December 7, 2020

What??!! Ajay Jadeja mentioned on @imVkohli dropped catch "I'm not worried about the Indian team but about the baby who's coming on the way". Why are your commentators getting personal! Unprofessional!#AUSvsIND #indvsausT20 — Rabbit_hole (@RH_Says) December 6, 2020

"I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving" - Ajay Jadeja



Seriously now ex-cricketers also talking nonsense like fans 😒😤 pic.twitter.com/NkniWCi3d4 — 💙🇮🇳🏏 (@anu_sherigar) December 6, 2020

Mr. Ajay Jadeja, I see what u did there. And YES - "your own baby arriving in this world, is indeed more important than the Indian cricket". Kohli is trying to create an example and is showing how sexist you & previous generations have been in terms of raising kids — Ravi Sutharsan (@RaviSutharsan) December 7, 2020

Ajay Jadeja just came up with a cheap comment on Kohli and his baby. Should be kicked out of the extraaa innings. — bk. (@NotBobbey) December 6, 2020

Virat Kohli paternity leave

The Indian captain will lead the side in all three formats in Australia. However, he will only be a part of the first Test match. He is scheduled to fly back to India after the competition of the Adelaide Test for the birth of his baby. The 'Virat Kohli paternity leave' did become a point of debate after the cricketer's announcement. However, fans have come out in support of Virat Kohli for his decision.

Anushka Sharma pregnant: The couple's announcement on social media

India vs Australia 3rd T20I

After losing the first two encounters of the ODI series, the Indian team have made a phenomenal comeback with three successive wins in Australia. The side have already clinched the T20I series, and will be eying a clean sweep. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Fans in India can catch the live action of the matches on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 1.40 PM IST.

