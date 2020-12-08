Home
Ajay Jadeja Faces Wrath Of Netizens After Distasteful 'baby' Remark On Virat Kohli

Ajay Jadeja's comments regarding Virat Kohli's baby did not go down well with the fans and they blasted the commentator on social media for the same.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Ajay Jadeja

Virat Kohli must be an ecstatic man after the Indian team clinched the T20I series after their clinical performance. The visitors are finding form just at the right time. However, fielding and catching have been a major cause of concern for the team, which also was partially responsible for India's downfall in the first two ODIs. Surprisingly, skipper Virat Kohli is also dealing with butterfingers woes. 

Ajay Jadeja worried about Virat Kohli's baby?

The Indian captain is known to be a reliable fielder, however, catching has been an issue for the 32-year-old in the recent past. The same under scrutiny during the second T20I. Matthew Wade was looking in scintillating touch and was taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. Washington Sundar, with his disciplined bowling, eventually got Wade to commit an error. 

Sundar bowled the ball slower through the air, which made Wade close the blade early. Virat Kohli positioned himself for a simple catch at the covers but failed to gather the ball. Kohli was quick to run-out the batsman on the very same ball. The star cricketer's troubles on the field were highlighted by cricketer-turned-commentator Ajay Jadeja on air after Kohli dropped the sitter. 

Ajay Jadeja mentioned how he was not worried about the Indian team, but he was concerned about Virat Kohli's soon to be arriving baby. The remark certainly did not go down well with the fans on social media. Netizens blasted the former cricketers for his cheeky statement. 

Virat Kohli paternity leave

The Indian captain will lead the side in all three formats in Australia. However, he will only be a part of the first Test match. He is scheduled to fly back to India after the competition of the Adelaide Test for the birth of his baby. The 'Virat Kohli paternity leave' did become a point of debate after the cricketer's announcement. However, fans have come out in support of Virat Kohli for his decision. 

Anushka Sharma pregnant: The couple's announcement on social media 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 

After losing the first two encounters of the ODI series, the Indian team have made a phenomenal comeback with three successive wins in Australia. The side have already clinched the T20I series, and will be eying a clean sweep. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Fans in India can catch the live action of the matches on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 1.40 PM IST.

Image source: AP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

