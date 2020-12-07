Dale Steyn Shockingly Insults Twitter User After Getting Trolled For Long Locks Look

South African speedster Dale Steyn is one of the most admired fast bowlers on modern-day cricket and has received love and appreciation from all corners. The speedster is known to be a fiery candidate on the field, however, is very calm outside the cricket ground. The South African bowler surprisingly lost his cool at a fan, after he asked him to get a haircut.

A fan faces the wrath of Dale Steyn on social media

The star fast bowler currently is plying his trade for the Kandy Tuskers side in the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020 and is in Sri Lanka for the same. The 37-year-old is generally known to be very cordial with fans, however, a particular comment by a fan irked the fast bowler. A social media user urged Steyn to get a haircut, as according to him his current hairstyle does not suit him.

How about I worry about my appearance and you worry about yours Mr ugly mustache — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 4, 2020

Dale Steyn had let his hair grow, and he spotted a new hairstyle in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the particular fan did not like the longer locks on the speedster. Steyn took to his Twitter account and responded to the fan's comment rather angrily. He also labeled the user as someone with a 'ugly mustache'.

LPL 2020: LPL points table

The Kandy Tuskers have struggled to get going into the competition and have had a lackluster run so far. Having played six matches so far, the side have managed to score only a single victory. They are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround to stay relevant in the league. Dale Steyn, who is a part of the Kandy Tuskers squad for the season, is currently serving his quarantine period and will also be keen to get back on to the field.

Kandy Tuskers are languishing at fifth place on the points table. Jaffna Stallions are the table-toppers with eight points, and Colombo Kings and Dambulla Viiking also have eight points to their name. Galle Gladiators are the wooden spooners and are yet to get off the mark on the LPL points table.

Kandy Tuskers squad

Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor

Dale Steyn career stats

The 37-year-old has carved a niche for himself in the fast bowling department. He has successfully spearheaded the South African pace-battery for several years in all three formats. He has 439 wickets to his name in 93 Test matches, which makes him the highest wicket-taker for his country in Test cricket. Steyn also has 196 wickets in ODI cricket and 64 T20I wickets.

Image source: Dale Steyn Instagram

