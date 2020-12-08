Michael Vaughan 'clarifies' India Losing Down Under Prediction After Facing Twitter Flak

The Australia assignment was always going to be an imposing one for the Indian contingent. Considering the team's improvements in their overseas tours, a closely fought battle is expected between the two cricketing nations. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan has still written the visitors off for red-ball matches, despite their heroics in the T20Is.

India vs Australia 2020: Michael Vaughan tweaks his predictions

The cricketer-turned commentator was critical of India's chances in Australia and had reckoned that the visitors will go down in every format. The prediction proved to be true initially as the Virat Kohli-led side struggled in the three-match ODI series. However, the team staged a miraculous turnaround and looked to be on song since the final ODI.

ALSO READ | Dale Steyn Shockingly Insults Twitter User After Getting Trolled For Long Locks Look

The Indian team played phenomenally in the first two T20Is to clinch the series. Fans on social media mocked Vaughan after India's T20I triumph and questioned his thought process behind the predictions. Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter account, where he clarified that despite the side's remarkable outing in the shortest format, they still would end up on the losing side in the Test match series. He opined that India's Test series loss would make two of his three predictions correct.

Australia A vs India result

The first three-day practice match between the two sides say India's Test bound players take on the Australia A side. While Ajinkya Rahane was the saviour for the Indian side in their fist innings, it was Cameron Green who bailed his team out of trouble after Umesh Yadav's fiery spell with the new-ball. The Indian side scored 247 runs in the first innings, whereas Australia A ened up up 306. India's batting line-up failed to make a significant impact in the second innings. The two teams are currently toiling it out in the final session of Day 3, and the Australia A vs India result could be a draw.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Team Released From Managed Isolation In New Zealand

India vs Australia 3rd T20I

The two teams will battle it out in the final T20I on Tuesday. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Cricket fans in India can catch the live action of the contest from 1:40 pm IST on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The Indian team will be eyeing a clean sweep as they aim to capitalize on the momentum in the Test matches.

ALSO READ | AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 3rd T20I Match Preview

India vs Australia 2020: India Test squad for Australia

India Test squad for Australia: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Lauds Hardik Pandya's Finishing Abilities After His Heroics In 2nd T20I

Image source: Michael Vaughan Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.