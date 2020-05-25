Ex-stumper Ajay Ratra Reveals Why It Is Difficult For MS Dhoni To Comeback In Indian Team

Ajay Ratra has said he does not reckon that legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be donning the India jersey ever again. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game after Team India's heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at Manchester in July last year. It is still unknown what decision the team management, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or even Dhoni himself has taken on his international cricketing career.

READ: Sri Lanka Police Detain Cricketer Shehan Madushanka For Possessing Heroin



'It's been a long time since': Ajay Ratra



During a recent interview with a sports website, Ratra went on to say that the former Indian skipper is a very unpredictable person whom one cannot judge at all as they have no clue what is coming next. The former wicket-keeper batsman then added that it has been a long time since MSD has played competitive cricket. He then added that the IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for the 2011 World Cup winner's international career as the team management would have closely monitored his performance and also how other wicketkeepers would have performed during the competition as well. Furthermore, the ex-cricketer added that due to the unfortunate indefinite postponement of this year's IPL, Dhoni's comeback seems difficult.

READ: David Miller Gets Nostalgic While Talking About His First IPL Season In 2011; Details Here



IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni comeback factor



While MS Dhoni has remained away from the game since July 2019, many former and active cricketers alike have voiced their opinion regarding the veteran’s return. Many experts believe that a good IPL 2020 outing by Dhoni would bring him in contention for India’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia later this year.

Former opener Kris Srikkanth also believes that without the IPL 2020, the CSK skipper’s return to Team India will become a bit difficult, a view which is also shared by MS Dhoni's former teammates Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra. Moreover, India head coach Ravi Shastri himself stated in January that MS Dhoni’s return to international cricket will depend on his performance in the IPL 2020.