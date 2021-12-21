Ajaz Patel Explains Difference Between Jadeja And Ashwin That 'other People Don't Pick Up'

New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel managed a feat only two other bowlers had previously managed in cricketing history when the Kiwi's bowler took all 10 wickets in an innings. It was a sensational bowling performance from Patel and as he walked back to the stands he was given a huge standing ovation from the Wankhede Stadium crowd and also India's Ravichandran Ashwin. After the match was over and India had won by a massive margin of 372 runs, Ashwin presented Ajaz Patel with a Team India Test jersey signed by all of the Indian players.

It seems ever since then that Ashwin and Ajaz have become good friends as the Indian spinner also asked for Twitter to verify Ajaz's profile after his 10 wicket haul, and Twitter obliged as Ajaz's profile was verified the next day. Ashwin also had a talk with Ajaz just after the match about what it felt like to come back to Mumbai and achieve such a feat. And now the two were seen having a talk on DRS with Ashwin and Ajaz spoke about the difference between India's two spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ajaz talks about the difference between Ashwin and Jadeja

Ajaz explained as he mentioned his favourite spin bowlers that inspired him. He said, "For me, it's always important to get the ball up and down and a lot of the times people say 'you got to go to India you have to bowl sideways' because they've watched Jaddu do his magic and just bowl sideways and just tear through teams. But it's also nice for me to watch you (Ashwin) do it a different way in terms of being able to go up and down and that control, the change and subtleties that other people don't pick up on but I'm watching very closely in terms of okay that's a bit more side-on, a bit more over the top or that was out of the front of the hand or that was a little bit quicker or a little bit slower and get into your head about how you're trying to break this batsman down."

Ajaz further added, "As a spinner that art is something I enjoy, watching a bowler break someone down over a period of time and I guess in the modern game yourself (Ashwin) and Nathan Lyon, both off-spinners unfortunately but watching you guys do it is something that I actually enjoy because of the craft of spin bowling."