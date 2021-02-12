Ajinkya Rahane Backs Rohit Sharma With 'Big Scores Do Not Prove A Good Play' Claim

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been in abysmal form in the past few months with runs eluding his willow. The dynamic batsman, who made a comeback after recovering from an injury during the final two Tests in Australia, hasn't been at his best. Rohit managed to score just 129 runs across four innings at a dismal average of 32.25 on the tour Down Under.

Ajinkya Rahane defends Rohit Sharma's dismal form, asks fans to keep faith in the opener

Considering Rohit's sensational record at home, it was expected that the batsman would once again be back amongst the runs. However, his outings in the India vs England 1st Test were extremely disappointing. In the two innings of the first Test against England, Rohit managed scores of 6 and 12 and didn't really look the authoritative player he is.

Rohit's poor run of form has got the fans buzzing on social media with a majority of them asking for the veteran batsman's ouster from India's playing XI. Now, India's vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane has opened up on Rohit's form and has defended the opener by calling him an 'important' part of the Test team.

While speaking in the pre-match virtual conference, Rahane said that all players do not perform well in every innings they play in but one cannot judge a batsman based on that. The 32-year-old reckoned that big scores do not prove a good play and added that all know what Rohit can do once he is settled at the crease. Rahane reiterated that Virat Kohli and co. have their faith intact in Rohit Sharma and much like Kohli himself, urged enthusiasts not to jump the gun.

Rahane also opened about the pitch that is going to be used for the India vs England Test. The Mumbai-based cricketer said that the track for the second Test looks completely different. He added that he is sure it will turn from Day 1, However, he opined that they will have to wait and see how it plays in the first session and take it from thereon. Rahane insisted his team members to forget what happened in the first Test. The Indian vice-captain assured that the team know the conditions really well and they are looking to put their best foot forward on Saturday.

India vs England live streaming details

Meanwhile, the second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM.

