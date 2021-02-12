Virat Kohli Posts Pictures From Training Session, Fans Urge Him To Score Ton In 2nd Test

India are all set to lock horns with England in the second Test of the four-match series on February 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts were trounced in the first Test but will look to make a comeback by winning the India vs England 2nd Test, thus keeping their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final alive.

Virat Kohli trains ahead of second Test, fans want skipper to end century drought

Ahead of the second Test, the Indian team was seen sweating it out on the field as they prepare to take on England in the all-important contest. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also hit the ground running as he was seen training vigorously on Thursday at the Chepauk. Kohli took to Twitter and uploaded a couple of photos from his training session. In the photos, Kohli is seen batting in the nets and doing some fielding drills.

The work goes on 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/3AHPP0dpvN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2021

As soon as Kohli posted the photos, fans flooded the comments section with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans urged the batsman to end his century drought by scoring a ton in the second Test. Kohli has failed to score a century in 14 months now, which is his longest run without scoring a hundred. Here's how fans reacted to Kohli's post.

Root vs Kohli in Test match cricket

The Root vs Kohli matchup is expected to be the highlight of the Test series. While both the players are deemed as modern-day greats, it remains to be seen who out of the two comes out on top after the four-match series. Ahead of the India vs England 2nd Test, Root has scored 8,507 runs in the longer format with 20 centuries and 49 half-centuries at an average of 50.3. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has featured in 88 Test matches and has amassed 7,401 runs in the longer format. The Indian captain has scored 27 centuries and 24 fifties in red-ball cricket. Moreover, he also has an average of 53.2 when compared to Joe Root.

Virat Kohli centuries

At the age of 32 itself, Virat Kohli has hit an astonishing 70 centuries and 109 half-centuries in international cricket. The Virat Kohli centuries count include the 43 tons he has scored in the format which puts him second in the list of most centuries in ODIs. Kohli also has 27 centuries in the longest format of the game. Notably, Kohli is the only batsman in the world right now with an average of more than 50 across all three formats.

India vs England Test series live streaming details

The second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

