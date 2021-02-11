Manoj Tiwary Makes Plan For Virat Kohli And R Ashwin To Dismiss Joe Root Cheaply

England captain Joe Root is arguably in the form of his life. The Englishman recently produced staggering performances in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka where he scored one double century (228) in the first match and followed it up with another daddy hundred (186) in the second. Root has carried the same form in the series vs India as he scored another scintillating double ton (218) in the first Test in Chennai which paved the way for England's win.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2021: Michael Vaughan criticised for degrading Virat Kohli's captaincy

Manoj Tiwary chalks out plan for off-spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar to dismiss Joe Root

Looking at Root's blistering form, Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary has come up with a comprehensive plan for Indian spinners to stop Root in the ongoing Test series. Tiwary took to Twitter and shared a detailed plan about field placements for Joe Root and other players who play the sweep shot well that might help off-spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar. The right-handed batsman also mentioned that this plan is only for spin-friendly pitches.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli rebukes reporter, claims Shubman Gill batted better than him in Chennai Test

In the photo posted by the Bengal batsman, there are a total of seven fielders on the on-side and just two on the off-side. Notably, Tiwary has decided to keep the slip cordon empty. The off-sider consists of two fielders at short-third man and mid-off. On the other hand, the leg-side consists of the fielders at the following positions: leg-slip, short-leg, short mid-wicket, deep square-leg, short square-leg, deep mid-wicket and mid-on. Here's a look at Manoj Tiwary's plan for Indian spinner to dismiss Joe Root.

Since JoeRoot is in red hot form wit d bat. I have chalked out a field placement plan 4 Ashwin nd Washington if it might help.

Dis plan is only 4 Spinning friendly pitches. 7/2 on the On side wit No slip catcher. Zoom in d picture guys 4 detailed reasoning #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/43PdCSHcX8 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 11, 2021

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli beats 'Adopted Son' MS Dhoni for major all-time Test cricket record in Chennai

Meanwhile, England won the first Test in Chennai by 227 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of the second Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels.

The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli snubs Ajinkya Rahane criticism, calls him India's 'most important Test batter'

SOURCE: MANOJ TIWARY INSTAGRAM/ ECB TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.