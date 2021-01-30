Ajinkya Rahane Hails Cheteshwar Pujara's Never-say-die Attitude In Brisbane Test

Ajinkya Rahane, who had led Team India in the recently-concluded historic Test series against Australia Down Under lauded the team's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara for his grit and determination shown by him during the second innings of the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.

When asked about the number three batsman's ability to bat on irrespective of any circumstances, Rahane went on to say that he is so passionate about his game.

"He's so passionate. He's so confident about his ability and he knows his game really well. Even in 2018-19, he played almost 500 balls, 450 balls to get his 100+ runs. So he actually knew that if he plays a certain amount of balls, he will get what he wants and that actually helps the team", said Ajinkya Rahane during a recent YouTube interaction with veteran commentator and cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle.

"So, we don't want him to change that thing from him because he plays in a certain way and we respect that and you need that kind of a player in the team to play in that fashion. He is so sure about his ability", he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara stands strong, braves bouncer barrage from Aus bowlers

The Gujarat cricketer made the Australian bowlers toil hard for his wicket even though they were resorting to bodyline bowling tactics. He stood tall by braving constant bouncer barrage and played an impactful knock of 56 runs from 211 deliveries.

Even though he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Pat Cummins, the Rajkot batsman ensured that he had done his job and made sure that India did not concede the game from the position they were in at that point in time.

Youngster Rishabh Pant then anchored the Indian chase with an unbeaten 89 as the Men In Blue successfully chased down 328 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 2-1 margin and also register successive Test series triumphs on Australian soil.

