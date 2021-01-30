KKR Star Shubman Gill Gets Praised By Australian Great Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Shubman Gill was one of the architects of India’s thrilling 2-1 series win over Australia Down Under. Playing a series-decider at a venue (The Gabba) that remained a graveyard for visitors since 1988, the 21-year-old batted with much intent and composure to set up an exciting run-chase for the lower order. Dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant later finished the demolition job as India clinched the series in the final thrilling minutes on a rabid Day 5 pitch.

Michael Hussey expresses admiration for Shubman Gill for Gabba heroics

While interacting with the Khaleej Times, Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Hussey heaped praise on opening batsman Shubman Gill for his game-changing knocks against Australia. The Australian great believed that India have “unearthed a gem” in Gill, owing to his performances across the three Tests he played. Speaking on Gill’s 91-run knock, in particular, Michael Hussey said that his innings was superb and he looks like a “real player for the future for India”.

Shubman Gill made his Test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Boxing Day and celebrated the occasion with scores of 45 and 35* and India’s series-levelling win. The right-handed batsman ended the series with 259 runs. He emerged as India’s fourth-leading run-getter of the series despite playing one match lesser than Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Shubman Gill in KKR for IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently announced a list of their retentions ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. Shubman Gill was among the 17 cricketers to be retained by the KKR camp alongside veteran campaigners Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine among others. Here is a look at all 17 retained KKR players who will be participating for them in the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

IPL auction date: When is IPL 2021 auction?

Quite recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the IPL auction date. Updating their social media accounts, the Indian board stated that the IPL 2021 auction will be organised on February 18 in Chennai. Here is a look at all details regarding the upcoming bidding event.

