Ajinkya Rahane Lauds Team-mates For Showing Intent As SCG Test Ends In A Stalemate

Team India's stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane heaped praise on the entire team after the third Test match that was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a stalemate.

The odds were against the visitors on Day 5 as they had to survive the entire day with a mammoth target of 407 looking far-fetched and only had eight wickets in hand. On top of that, they were short of one batsman Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a thumb fracture. Nonetheless, a spirited Team India batted out the final three sessions of the contest to ensure that the four-match series is tied at 1-1.

'I'm really proud': Ajinkya Rahane

While Rahane gave special mention to Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari during the post-match presser, he also lauded the likes of opener Rohit Sharma, number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and lower-order batsman Ravichandran Ashwin as well as the entire team for showing intent.

"I'm really happy for Rishabh. The way he batted today was really special. Vihari was batting really well. Today we all saw a special knock. This was more special than his hundred. To show that hunger, to show that character, it's all about what the team needs. This is as good as winning a test match. Credit to Vihari, Ashwin, Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit. About intent, everyone has their own style of showing their intent", said Rahane.

At the same time, the Test specialist also added that he is really proud of his team as a captain and also mentioned that injured Ravindra Jadeja was also ready to bat had the situation demanded him to be out there in the middle.

"Today's day was really special from our team's point of view. As a captain, I'm really proud. Credit to Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin. Jadeja was ready to bat. The boys were ready for it", he added.

READ: BCA CEO Disappointed With Deepak Hooda Complaining About Krunal Pandya; Warns Of Action

The SCG Test ends in a stalemate

India who had resumed their innings on Day 5 at 98/2 found themselves in a spot of bother after skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed cheaply for four and just when it appeared that Rahane's wicket opened up the floodgates for the Australians, Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and, Rishabh Pant (97) added a 148-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed just three runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century. However, Pujara fought on and found support in number six batsman Hanuma Vihari who showcased some great defensive techniques as the Aussie bowlers were made to toil hard for wickets.

READ: Rishabh Pant Tweets With Pride After SCG Draw, Indian Keeper Turns From 'Zero To Hero'

Even though Pujara was dismissed in the 89th over, Vihari and lower-order batsman shared an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket as the SCG Test match ended in a stalemate.

READ: Tim Paine Calls SCG Draw 'tough Pill To Swallow', Ajinkya Rahane Has Worse News For Him

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.