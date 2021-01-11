Rishabh Pant Tweets With Pride After SCG Draw, Indian Keeper Turns From 'Zero To Hero'

The India vs Australia SCG Test ended in a draw thanks to a fighting effort from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (39*) and Hanuma Vihari (23*). While Ashwin lived life on the edge throughout the innings, Vihari held the fort at another end despite being troubled by his hamstring.

Before this valuable partnership, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant played extremely well to India alive in the series. Pant, despite suffering an injury on his elbow, came out to bat in second innings and played an attacking knock of 97 runs, which proved to be crucial. After the test ended in a draw, Rishabh Pant took to Twitter to express his happiness over the result.

India vs Australia SCG Test: Fans react to Rishabh Pant tweet

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was picked in the side in place of Wriddhiman Saha in his tweet, spoke about how the hard work paid off and expressed his happiness over making a contribution towards the team's success. Here's what Rishabh Pant tweeted

Hard work truly pays off 💪. Happy to contribute to the team. Well done boys. 👏 On to Brisbane. ⏭️ @BCCI pic.twitter.com/RIhpNUsFoI — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 11, 2021

Following the tweet fans were quick to praise the youngster for his heroic effort in 2nd innings. Here's what they had to say.

Well done boy i am ur critics too U silent me all th rest So happy for u well played Hard luck on missing tht century but stil u were going for th win

And yes u are stil th best Babysitter Well done 👍 🇮🇳💐 pic.twitter.com/taAH8is2mp — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz50787807) January 11, 2021

I never had a doubt about your skills, the day you will learn to ignore, what others r saying, you will be able to produce these kind innings like you played today of brilliant 97. — See Hawk (@Abbey_Riyadh) January 11, 2021

Superb effort today where you laid the foundation for the fight back on day 5th #SydneyTest



Will Pant be fit in time to play the Brisbane test? #AUSvIND — sj (@illuminantsj) January 11, 2021

A 23 year old guy made the Australian bowling lineup look like a joke @RishabhPant17 👑 pic.twitter.com/W5d8fbSOee — 🍿 (@Edgbaston_149_) January 11, 2021

I was your hater bro but today i am big fan of you and you showed that you have great talent and ability to turn the game but just do one when life give you opportunity to save or win the match that time should be patience and try to play shots not in the air for example pujara — Lavi sandhu (@LaviSandhu1992) January 11, 2021

Apart from his valiant knock, Rishabh Pant also broke two records in the match. In the first innings, Pant went past Sir Viv Richards to claim a monumental record. The 23-year-old, who scored 36 runs in the first innings, made a record of scoring the most consecutive 25+ scores by a visiting batsman Down Under. In the second innings, the left-hander became the Indian wicket-keeper with most runs in Australia as he overtook former Indian stumper Syed Kirmani.

Pant now has 487 runs in Tests in Australia across just 10 innings. On the other hand, Kirmani held the record previously with 471 runs to his name in 17 innings. Notably, former Indian captain and gloveman MS Dhoni has 318 runs in Australia in 18 innings. Incidentally, Pant also became the highest-scoring Asian wicketkeeper-batsman in Tests in Australia.

Pant injury update

Rishabh Pant did bat in the second innings despite being hit on the elbow in the first innings when trying to pull a Pat Cummins delivery, but the ball kept low and skidded on to miss the bat. Pant did not take the field in Australia's second innings, and went to the hospital for scans, while Wriddhiman Saha donned the keeper's gloves. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane - who still remains undefeated - has provided an update on Rishabh Pant's injury, by saying that, "Rishabh is all right. Injuries, I think, we cannot control. We are just focusing on the Brisbane Test match."

Tim Paine sledging

Australia skipper Tim Paine, who had a horrible time behind the stumps, did try to be at his verbal best during Dy 5 of the India vs Australia SCG Test as Ashwin showed resilience with the bat to keep India in the match. While Ashwin frustrated Australians with his batting, Paine tried to distract Ashwin by provocative chatter. The Australian skipper was even heard saying “Can’t wait for the Gabba Test, Ashwin”.

