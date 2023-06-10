Ajinkya Rahane Makes Sensational 'CSK' Remark After His Knock In WTC Final; 'Of Course...'

Former Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane became a savior of Team innings during the first innings and also played a knock of 89 runs in 129 balls. He added useful 109 runs for the seventh wicket along with Shardul Thakur and also helped his team avoid the follow-on. Before making a comeback into the national side, Rahane had a blast domestic season and also a good run for CSK in the IPL 2023. He had been out of the team before the IND vs AUS WTC Final for almost more than one year.

However, Ajinkya Rahane had a sensational season for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023 and made 326 runs in 11 innings of 14 games. His strike rate was 172.48. He also slammed a 29-ball 71 against KKR at Eden Gardens. It was also one of his finest knocks of the tournament.

'I really enjoyed my stay at CSK': Ajinkya Rahane

Former India spinner and Chennai Super Kings player Harbhajan Singh asked Ajinkya Rahane after the end of Day, "Was there an influence of Chennai Super Kings in that knock?."

Ajinkya Rahane replied to his question, "Of course. I really enjoyed my stay at CSK."

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri also heaped praise for Ajinkya Rahane and credited his domestic and Indian Premier League performance for his wonderful knock in the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023.

"He played domestic cricket, didn't give up. Waited for his chance and I think, in many ways, this IPL has been a kind of liberation for him. It has allowed him to come out of his comfort zone and play the way. He is playing freely now. There is no cobweb in the brain, they are all cleared. He comes out and plays his natural game", Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

Returning to the World Test Championship Final 2023, the Indian cricket team would be hoping to restrict Australia as soon as possible on Day 4 and chase down the target given to them. However, the Aussies currently lead by 296 runs in the third innings. Even if the Indian team restrict them under 100 more runs they will chase close to 4000 runs or more which is not very easy in Test cricket.