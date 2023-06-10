'One Of Low-profile Players': Gavaskar's HUGE Remark On India's Comeback Man In WTC Final

The Indian cricket team faced a batting collapse on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 and at one point was reduced to 71/4. Ajinkya Rahane who was making a comeback into the Indian team based on his previous performance in Ranji trophy and the IPL, emerged to be the savior of the Indian team and did useful partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, and Shardul Thakur. Rahane made 89 runs in 139 balls and his innings included 11 fours and one six.

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane and believes that Rahane almost took the Indian team out of trouble in the WTC Final 2023.

'He scores centuries when India looks in trouble': Sunil Gavaskar

"Look at the hundreds he has scored, they have mostly been when India was in trouble. He has always hit the spot; He is aware of this opportunity. He is one of those low-profile players who will not thump his chest when he scores a fifty or a century. He just picks up his bat, and quietly but surely does his job", Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The Indian cricket team was put on the back foot by the Australian batters Travis Head and Steve Smith after the early damage in the first innings. They both added 285 runs off 408 balls and both the batsmen came out with splendid hundreds. Head at one end hit 163 runs off 174 balls whereas on the hand Smith also contributed with 121 runs from 268 balls. They helped Australia reach a total of 469 runs in the first innings.

The Indian batsman while coming in to counter Australia's first-innings score faced a batting collapse and top batters like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara were removed under a score of hundred. Ajinkya Rahane rose to the occasion and did a 100-ball 71-run with Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja hit 48 runs in 51 balls and added quick runs for the Indian team.

Rahane-Shardul avoid follow-on

The wickets continued to fall from the other end but Ajinkya Rahane held his nerve and he was well accompanied by Shardul Thakur. They both added 109 runs for the seventh wicket and took Team India out of the follow-on situation. In the end, the Indian team ended their first innings at 296 with Rahane being their top scorer at 89 runs.

The Indian pacers while bowling in the second innings removed the top four batsmen towards the end of the day and will look forward to taking the remaining six wickets as early as possible and chasing down the given target.

The Australian team currently leads by 296 runs and is 124/4 at the end of Day 3 with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green at the crease.