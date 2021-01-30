Ajinkya Rahane Reveals How Mohammed Siraj Overcame All Odds In Recent Australia Series

Ajinkya Rahane opened up about the challenges that Team India's new frontline pacer Mohammed Siraj had to face in the recently-conclude historic Test series Down Under.

Siraj lost his dad in November last year but didn't travel back to India for the last rites due to bio-bubble restrictions with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and earlier this month, the quickie was subject to racial slur on day two and three of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and a formal complaint was filed by the Indian team.

The 26-year-old also had to face the brunt of an unruly crowd on the fourth day of the SCG Test.

'This series was challenging for him': Ajinkya Rahane

When asked about how Mohammed Siraj had grown during the Australian series, Rahane went on to say that things were challenging for him ever since he lost his father Mohammed Ghaus.

"This series was challenging for him. Lost his father, actually in quarantine when we started our tour, but the way he managed himself, the way he handled that situation was really good. He was mentally tough, he wanted to stay there and do well for our team and just do his contributions", said Rahane during a recent YouTube interaction with veteran commentator and cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle.

When asked about the speedster's reaction on leading the Indian pacer attack in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Gabba Test, 'Jinx' went on to say that he wanted Siraj to take the responsibility.

"The conversation which I had with him was that I want you to take the responsibility now of the bowlers and don't put yourself under pressure but, keep talking to our bowlers. Whenever you get time, whenever you get an opportunity during the drinks or during the break, just keep talking to our bowlers", he added.

Siraj registers a fifer by running through Aus top & middle-order

Mohammed Siraj finished with figures of 5/73 from his 19.5 overs in the second innings. He accounted for Australia's frontline batsmen (both top and middle-order) that included the key wickets of Marus Labuschagne & Steve Smith before dismissing Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, and Test skipper Tim Paine respectively as the hosts were bundled out for 294 to set India a target of 328 runs to win this match and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India ended up registering a famous win before the close of play on Day 5 as wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary as all the members of the Indian team ran towards the ground to celebrate. Thus, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988.

