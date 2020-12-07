Ajinkya Rahane Takes Super Catch To Dismiss Marcus Harris Off R Ashwin's Bowling: WATCH

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
India A, under the leadership of Virat Kohli’s Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane, is currently involved in a three-day tour game against Australia A at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval. The Indian batsmen ended Day 1 of the three-day match at 237-8 with skipper Rahane batting at 108*. The visitors declared at 247-9 the very next morning and struck some crucial blows first-up to reduce the Travis Head-led side to 98-5.
Also Read | Matthew Wade's Failed Attempt To Pull Off An MS Dhoni Style Stumping Leaves Fans In Splits
The Australia A side lost both their openers, Will Pucovski and Joe Burns, within the first seven overs of their innings. Skipper Travis Head also departed soon after as he was cleaned up by Mohammad Siraj. Marcus Harris was looking well set at the crease as he counter-attacked the Indian pacers on his way to 35. However, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) led to his downfall by inducing an edge towards first slip fielder Ajinkya Rahane.
An agile Rahane took a superb catch at the position as the ball travelled towards him. Harris’ departure reduced Australia A to a sorry-reading 68-4, further worsened with Nic Maddinson’s dismissal at 98-5. Test captain Tim Paine and all-rounder Cameron Green then formed a 104-run stand to reduce the first-innings gap between the two sides.
Also Read | India Vs Australia: Mitchell Starc To Miss Last Two T20s Due To Family Illness
Also Read | India Vs Australia: Men In Blue Favourites To Wrap Up T20 Series Despite Jadeja's Absence
The Australia A vs India A live game is made available for television audience in India on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For Australia A vs India live streaming, fans can tune into SonyLIV and cricket.com.au. For AUS A vs IND A live scores, fans can get regular updates from the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.
At the time of publishing, Australia A reached 242-7 off 70 overs, just 5 runs shy of the visitor’s total. Cameron Green was batting on 91* and he was joined by tail-ended Michael Neser. For India A, R Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj accounted for two wickets each while Umesh Yadav collected 3-38 from his 15 overs.
Here is a look at India vs Australia 2020 squad of both sides for the upcoming Test series.
Also Read | Australia A Vs India A Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Sydney Weather Forecast And Preview
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
NZ vs PAK 2020: Pakistan players take 5 rounds for entire squad to test COVID-19 negative
1 min ago
Emirates D20 Fujairah vs Dubai live stream in India, pitch, weather report and preview
10 mins ago
Lanka Premier League CK vs GG live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
14 mins ago
FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Emirates D20 League match preview
53 mins ago
IND vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer uses comical Manoj Bajpai meme to mock Michael Vaughan
56 mins ago
Mohammed Siraj dismisses Travis Head, fans demand pacer's inclusion in Test team
1 hour ago