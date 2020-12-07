Ajinkya Rahane Takes Super Catch To Dismiss Marcus Harris Off R Ashwin's Bowling: WATCH

India A, under the leadership of Virat Kohli’s Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane, is currently involved in a three-day tour game against Australia A at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval. The Indian batsmen ended Day 1 of the three-day match at 237-8 with skipper Rahane batting at 108*. The visitors declared at 247-9 the very next morning and struck some crucial blows first-up to reduce the Travis Head-led side to 98-5.

AUS A vs IND A: Highlights from Day 1

AUS A vs IND A live update: Ajinkya Rahane takes a stunner at first slip

The Australia A side lost both their openers, Will Pucovski and Joe Burns, within the first seven overs of their innings. Skipper Travis Head also departed soon after as he was cleaned up by Mohammad Siraj. Marcus Harris was looking well set at the crease as he counter-attacked the Indian pacers on his way to 35. However, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) led to his downfall by inducing an edge towards first slip fielder Ajinkya Rahane.

An agile Rahane took a superb catch at the position as the ball travelled towards him. Harris’ departure reduced Australia A to a sorry-reading 68-4, further worsened with Nic Maddinson’s dismissal at 98-5. Test captain Tim Paine and all-rounder Cameron Green then formed a 104-run stand to reduce the first-innings gap between the two sides.

AUS A vs IND A live update: Watch Ajinkya Rahane’s catch

Australia A vs India live streaming details

The Australia A vs India A live game is made available for television audience in India on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For Australia A vs India live streaming, fans can tune into SonyLIV and cricket.com.au. For AUS A vs IND A live scores, fans can get regular updates from the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

At the time of publishing, Australia A reached 242-7 off 70 overs, just 5 runs shy of the visitor’s total. Cameron Green was batting on 91* and he was joined by tail-ended Michael Neser. For India A, R Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj accounted for two wickets each while Umesh Yadav collected 3-38 from his 15 overs.

India vs Australia 2020 squad

Here is a look at India vs Australia 2020 squad of both sides for the upcoming Test series.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

