Australia A Vs India A Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Sydney Weather Forecast And Preview

India A (IND A) will take on Australia A (AUS A) between December 6 and December 8 for their first three-day tour match. The match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney and the action will commence from 5:00 AM IST onwards on Sunday. Here is a look at the AUS A vs IND A live streaming info, where to catch the AUS A vs IND A live scores and how to watch AUS A vs IND A live in India.

Australia A vs India A Test: Playing squads of India A and Australia A teams

Australia A face India A tomorrow as the Test series preparation gets serious. And every ball will be available on our free live stream. Full details here: https://t.co/Zai5y71luR #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2020

Australia A vs India A Test: Australia A vs India A live match preview

The Indian team is currently on a tour to Australia for three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series. The hosts claimed the ODI series by a 2-1 margin while Virat Kohli and co. conquered Canberra to take a 1-0 lead in the T20I segment of their two-month tour. The trip also comprises of two three-day tour matches, the first of which will coincide with the second and third T20 international affairs.

Australia A vs India A live streaming details

The Australia A vs India A live game will reportedly be made available for television audience in India on national broadcaster DD Sports and DD National. The AUS A vs IND A live streaming will also be available for fans on cricket.com.au. For AUS A vs IND A live scores, fans can get regular updates from the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

Australia A vs India A: Prediction for weather

As per Accuweather, the weather conditions indicate clear skies and favourable conditions for playing. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

Australia A vs India A: Pitch report

The Drummoyne Oval, much like Australia’s other venues, is known for its pace and bounce with something on offer for the spinners as well. Captain winning the toss is likely to bat first in order to make the most of their scheduled training ahead of the high-profile India vs Australia 2020 Test series.

