Ajinkya Rahane Wins Hearts By Playing Indoor Cricket With Children; Watch Video

With no cricket action happening until the upcoming IPL 2020 season, Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane paid a surprise visit to some young fans of cricket as well as played indoor cricket with them. Rahane has signed a four-year deal with Ceat Tyres which means he will be endorsing the brand in all three versions of the game. The 31-year old posted a video of his visit in which he can be seen playing indoor cricket with them.

Ajinkya Rahane play indoor cricket

In the video, Ajinkya Rahane can be seen playing some defensive cricket as kids bowled to him. He also gave batting practice to the kids by bowling deliveries at them.

Overwhelming to see their passion and love for the game. Enjoyed playing indoor cricket with these kids at @CEATtyres! 😀 pic.twitter.com/4d3BmHoTLB — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 13, 2020



Ajinkya Rahane tour of New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane endured a torrid time during the tour of New Zealand as he struggled to score runs. At the end of the series, he only managed to score a tally of 91 runs at an average of 22.75. His highest score in the two Tests was 46. The Mumbai batsman came under severe criticism for his tactics against short-pitched deliveries. During the second innings of the second Test, Ajinkya Rahane was clueless against Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner’s short deliveries. In total, he has played 65 Tests and scored 4203 runs at a healthy average of 42.89 with 11 centuries.

IPL 2020: IPL: Ajinkya Rahane moves to Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane was recently signed by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 auction. In return of the Rahane trade, the Capitals sent out spinners Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia to Rajasthan Royals. After roping in Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin in their line-up, Ajinkya Rahane becomes the second high-profile Indian cricketer to join the Delhi-based franchise.

IPL postponed: Coronavirus hits IPL 2020 schedule

The Coronavirus has also affected the IPL 2020 schedule with the tournament being pushed back to April 15. IPL postponed means a complete change in the schedule of the tournament. The much-anticipated T20 event was initially supposed to commence on March 29 with a match between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi Capitals team 2020

The Delhi Capitals team 2020 will continue to be led by Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, the new players to join the team are Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy and Mohit Sharma