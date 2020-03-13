IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15

The verdict for the IPL 2020 is finally out as the BCCI has finally decided to move the tournament from March 29 to April 15 following the global concern over Coronavirus. The IPL postponed decision was taken by the BCCI top officials and top management of the IPL. The IPL 2020 postponed now joins a host of high-profile sporting events including the UEFA Champions League, the NBA and the ATP Tour to be affected by the Coronavirus.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

IPL postponed: How will it affect the tournament format?

The IPL postponed is likely to see changes in the revised schedule of the tournament with more doubleheaders expected. However, no information regarding the same has been announced yet. The IPL postponed comes after increasing pressure on the authorities to reschedule or cancel the cricket tournament considering the risk of the virus. The changes in schedule will prevent the tournament for extending for a long period. BCCI sources had earlier stated that no foreign player will be available for the upcoming IPL till April 15 due to the visa restrictions imposed by the government in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

IPL postponed: How fans reacted over IPL 2020 postponed?

Following the breaking news over IPL 2020 postponed netizens came up with some hilarious responses. Here's what they tweeted

Meanwhile msdhoni.

Ek month tak aur rukna padega

balls khane ko nahi milegi 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lyYeDD7UMV — Sir Chahal ❁ (@Sirchahal) March 13, 2020

Csk fans .

Ek month aur nhi harenge mumbai se 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JiyzLfpBkD — Sir Chahal ❁ (@Sirchahal) March 13, 2020

RCB the happiest team, delayed the shame. — Chhota Maithun (@Begin_Humor) March 13, 2020

Bas cancel mat krna🙏 — Simran Randhawa (@Randhawa36_) March 13, 2020

Indian Pandemic League — Michael Rudy (@Subhade11198299) March 13, 2020

IPL postponed: Delhi Govt bans sports gatherings, including IPL

The IPL 2020 postponed news has come as a sigh of relief for the Delhi government, who had earlier announced that it will stop all sports gatherings, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid the coronavirus threat.

Coronavirus in India

According to a report in a leading media publication, Coronavirus in India has recorded 75 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. At present, there are eight cases of COVID-19 in the national capital itself.