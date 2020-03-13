The Debate
IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15

Cricket News

IPL postponed: The verdict for the IPL 2020 is finally out as the BCCI has finally decided to move tournament from March 29 to April 15 following Coronavirus.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL postponed

The verdict for the IPL 2020 is finally out as the BCCI has finally decided to move the tournament from March 29 to April 15 following the global concern over Coronavirus. The IPL postponed decision was taken by the BCCI top officials and top management of the IPL. The IPL 2020 postponed now joins a host of high-profile sporting events including the UEFA Champions League, the NBA and the ATP Tour to be affected by the Coronavirus.

Also Read: MASSIVE: IPL 2020 Put Off Till April 15 Amid Coronavirus Fears; BCCI Issues Statement

Also Read: IPL 2020: SRH Captain David Warner's Visa Application Reportedly Rejected

IPL postponed: How will it affect the tournament format?

The IPL postponed is likely to see changes in the revised schedule of the tournament with more doubleheaders expected. However, no information regarding the same has been announced yet. The IPL postponed comes after increasing pressure on the authorities to reschedule or cancel the cricket tournament considering the risk of the virus. The changes in schedule will prevent the tournament for extending for a long period. BCCI sources had earlier stated that no foreign player will be available for the upcoming IPL till April 15 due to the visa restrictions imposed by the government in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. 

Also Read: No postponement; Disbanding IPL 2020 Season Being Considered Amid Coronavirus: Sources

IPL postponed: How fans reacted over IPL 2020 postponed?

Following the breaking news over IPL 2020 postponed netizens came up with some hilarious responses. Here's what they tweeted

IPL postponed:  Delhi Govt bans sports gatherings, including IPL

The IPL 2020 postponed news has come as a sigh of relief for the Delhi government, who had earlier announced that it will stop all sports gatherings, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid the coronavirus threat.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Franchises Invited For Crucial Governing Council Meeting After Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus in India

According to a report in a leading media publication, Coronavirus in India has recorded 75 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. At present, there are eight cases of COVID-19 in the national capital itself.

 

