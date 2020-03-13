IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Support BCCI's Decision To Postpone IPL With Admirable Tweet

In a massive statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, March 13, the launch date of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has been pushed to April 15. The much-anticipated T20 event was initially scheduled to commence on March 29 with a match between last year’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI’s decision comes on the backdrop of the ongoing country-wide panic created by the highly-contagious Coronavirus.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Star Jaydev Unadkat Slams 'harsh' Social Media Trolls

IPL postponed: Rajasthan Royals support BCCI’s decision of postponing IPL 2020

After BCCI’s announcement of IPL’s postponement, Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and supported their decision with an admirable tweet. In the tweet, the franchise admired BCCI’s decision and stated that the health and safety of every player and fan is of ‘utmost importance’ to them. They also acknowledged the new IPL postponed date 2020 by expressing their excitement of getting into action in April.

The health and safety of our players, fans and management is of utmost importance to us. We look forward to seeing you all in April :)#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol https://t.co/uU5jy6h4xQ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 13, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Steve Smith Named Rajasthan Royals Captain In This Quirky Instagram Video

Also Read | IPL 2020: From Steve Smith To Kartik Tyagi; Salaries Of All Rajasthan Royals Players

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2020

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, Rajasthan Royals retained 11 of their cricketers including Australian talisman Steve Smith. Steve Smith was also later appointed as the captain of the Rajasthan-based T20 unit for the upcoming season. The franchise also purchased 11 players at the IPL 2020 auction which includes the likes of former Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners, i.e. Robin Uthappa and Andrew Tye respectively. Here, we take a look at the entire squad of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming, albeit postponed IPL 2020 season.

Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran.

Also Read | Steve Smith Counts On This Rajasthan Royals Youngster To Take The Trophy Home This IPL

Also Read | IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15