Ajinkya Rahane Wishes His 'role Model' And 'inspiration' Rahul Dravid As He Turns 47

India's test specialist, Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday, took to Twitter to wish veteran Indian batsman Rahul Dravid on his 47th birthday. Also known as 'The Wall of Indian Cricket,' Dravid was an integral part of the Indian team who stepped up on each occasion when the team needed. The veteran batsman, who turned 47 on Saturday, has also kept the wickets and captained the team in a few games and is now the Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

'Always a guiding light and a role model'

On the occasion, Rahane remembered the time when he made his International debut alongside Rahul Dravid and also called the veteran his inspiration. The Mumbai-lad also said that he has always looked upon Dravid and that he has been a guiding light and role model to him. Here is what Rahane tweeted:

He’s someone whom I truly treasure. Wish Rahul bhai a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/OjM8caaZeN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2020

Virender Sehwag's witty wishes for Dravid

Former Indian teammate Virender Sehwag wished Dravid with a quirky reference. Sehwag recalled how Dravid had taught him an important lesson during games and drew comparisons between the wall and a mixer grinder in the kitchen. Dravid is best known for never letting the ball pass through his bat, irrespective of the pace or style of the bowler, thus earning himself the nickname 'The Wall'. Virender Sehwag concluded his tweet with a sweet tribute to Rahul Dravid on behalf of the Indian cricket team.

Sachin reminds Dravid why he is called 'Jammy'

Cricketing fans can never forget the patience and grit displayed by former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid - a master in the longer format of the game and a true definition of the term 'gentleman of the game'. As Rahul Dravid turned 47 years old on Saturday, his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar wished 'Jammy' and gave him a gentle reminder of how he used to be a menace for bowlers. Known for his defensive style of play combined with classy stokes and extreme positive intent, Rahul Dravid was an integral part of the team for over ten years and was largely responsible for making India's name big in Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar wished his former teammate Jammy and provided a reason to the fans for the nickname. The Master Blaster recalled how Rahul Dravid would act as a blockade for bowlers on the pitch, refusing to allow the ball to go past his bat, leaving bowlers frustrated. Sachin and Dravid have shared the dressing room for many years together and have shared countless memories of victories and losses.

