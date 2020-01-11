David Warner Gets Stirring Response For Recommendations Over Top Food Joints In Mumbai

Australia's superstar batsman David Warner is currently in India along with the Australian team as they brace themselves to face a very strong Indian side in a three-match ODI series. The series will kick off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. Warner has recently been sharing details about his India trip and has his fans very excited about the same.

David Warner gets showered with food recommendations in Mumbai

After reaching Mumbai, Warner took to his Instagram to share the customary skyline picture of the city along with asking his fans for some food recommendations. His SRH fans were quick to begin showering their love and welcoming him to India. Among the many recommendations that fans sent Warner's way, he was given the suggestion to try out Mumbai's famous Vada Pav. Among other suggestions were Shahi Paneer, Biryani or pizza at the restaurant Pizza By The Bay, which is near the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai, the place where Warner is put up with his Australian teammates.

One confused fan told Warner that it was lunchtime in India and not "dinner time". But Warner was quick to make the fan understand that Australians have their dinners much earlier than the usual dinner timings of 8:30-9:30 PM in India. Warner also made a hilarious request to his fans in the comment section; have a look:

India have a tough challenge ahead

India have had a dominant run in 2019 but the team will now face the formidable Australian team which has been on a roll by itself as well. The first IND vs AUS ODI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. Here are the fixtures for Australia's tour of India 2019/20.

1st ODI - January 14 - Mumbai

2nd ODI - January 17 - Rajkot

3rd ODI - January 19 - Bengaluru

(Image Source: AP)

