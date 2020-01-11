The Debate
Rahul Dravid Gets Quirky Bollywood-style Birthday Wish From Rajasthan Royals

Cricket News

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to wish former India legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid with a unique wish. Read to know more about the Royals' wish.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is one of the most famous names in the sport across the globe. His achievements on the field are no less than legendary and he turned 47 on Saturday, January 11.

Dravid was also popularly known as the ‘The Wall’ of the Indian cricket team by fans and expert alike. Dravid, who is arguably one of the best batsmen of his time, was also equally appreciated for his calm and composed nature both on and off the field.

The stylish Karnataka batsman is among one of the very few cricketers who hardly made headlines for the wrong reasons. He has also been considered widely as one of the most selfless cricketers of his time for India.

Rahul Dravid represented Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2011-13 and later mentored the franchise. Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to wish the legendary batsman with a unique wish. Because Rahul Dravid is known as 'The Wall', Rajasthan Royals made a reference from the classic film 'Deewar' which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

IPL: Rajasthan Royals' unique wish for Rahul Dravid

Post his retirement from all forms of cricket, he was offered to coach the Indian team, but he turned it down and chose to nurture the young cricketers instead.

Currently, the former cricketer is the chief of National Cricket Academy (NCA). Rahul Dravid had played 344 One Day Internationals, 164 Test matches and one T20I. Dravid has 48 centuries to his credit (ODIs and Tests included) and he is among the top 10 international players who have scored the maximum number of centuries in all formats of the game.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER

Published:
COMMENT
