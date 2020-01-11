Rahul Dravid Gets Quirky Bollywood-style Birthday Wish From Rajasthan Royals

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid is one of the most famous names in the sport across the globe. His achievements on the field are no less than legendary and he turned 47 on Saturday, January 11.

Dravid was also popularly known as the ‘The Wall’ of the Indian cricket team by fans and expert alike. Dravid, who is arguably one of the best batsmen of his time, was also equally appreciated for his calm and composed nature both on and off the field.

ALSO READ | Cricket Australia remembers Rahul Dravid after Steve Smith breaks 38-ball scoring drought

The stylish Karnataka batsman is among one of the very few cricketers who hardly made headlines for the wrong reasons. He has also been considered widely as one of the most selfless cricketers of his time for India.

Rahul Dravid represented Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2011-13 and later mentored the franchise. Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to wish the legendary batsman with a unique wish. Because Rahul Dravid is known as 'The Wall', Rajasthan Royals made a reference from the classic film 'Deewar' which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid strengthen beleaguered NCA's social media and medical teams

IPL: Rajasthan Royals' unique wish for Rahul Dravid

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid set up meeting with Jasprit Bumrah-NCA tiff as primary agenda

Post his retirement from all forms of cricket, he was offered to coach the Indian team, but he turned it down and chose to nurture the young cricketers instead.

Currently, the former cricketer is the chief of National Cricket Academy (NCA). Rahul Dravid had played 344 One Day Internationals, 164 Test matches and one T20I. Dravid has 48 centuries to his credit (ODIs and Tests included) and he is among the top 10 international players who have scored the maximum number of centuries in all formats of the game.

Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand.

#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/psUsTPw8Xt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2020

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid pays biggest tribute to current Indian pace attack, calls it the 'best ever'

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER