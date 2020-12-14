Ajit Agarkar Expects Shubman Gill To Be India's Middle-order Batsman In Aus Test Series

Ajit Agarkar reckons that youngster Shubman Gill should bat at number six in the upcoming Test series as Team India does not have too many options in their lower order once regular skipper Virat Kohli departs after the conclusion of the Adelaide Test match.

'My pick would be Shubman Gill': Ajit Agarkar

"Everyone seems to be an opener at the moment in this squad, isn't it? Because Vihari and Rahane are obviously going to be playing in the middle order with Pujara," Agarkar said on the Sony Sports Network. "So those are three spots that you would believe are occupied. My pick would be Shubman Gill [at 6]. I think a lot of people have picked him as an opener," he added. "Yes, he opened in first-class cricket for a season or a little bit more has a good record. But I still feel that his best position might be somewhere in the middle at least in Test cricket because I don't see any better options at this point," the former Indian bowling all-rounder further added.

Shubman Gill looks to make an impact in Test cricket

Meanwhile, Gill, who is a part of the Indian Test squad is yet to make an impact in red-ball cricket. He was roped in as one of the openers during India's home Test series against South Africa last year but had to warm the bench after regular openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma had an outstanding run in that series. At the same time, it also remains to be seen whether Gill will get a game in the upcoming four-match Test series where he will be expected to make his debut in red-ball cricket. So far, the youngster has only represented India in three One Day Internationals.

While the 2018 U-19 World Cup winner is an opener as well as a number three batsman, he is yet to bat in the middle-order in any form of the game. The reason why the youngster might not be considered to open the innings is that India have a few options when it comes to their opening batsmen that include the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, and KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma's return will also increase the competition for the opening slot.

When it comes to the number three spot, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has successfully consolidated that position in the longest format from the last few years.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/BCCI)





