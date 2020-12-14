Virat Kohli's Old Audi Car Found Lying In A Miserable Condition; Here's Why

One of Virat Kohli's first Audi car was seen lying at Maharashtra's police station and the pictures of the same went viral on social media. Though many speculated about the cricketer being involved in some wrongdoing but the truth is that Kohli sold the car in 2016 through a broker named Sagar Thakkar who was later involved in a scam.

The cops siezed his assets after he was caught, one of them being the car which he bought for approximately Rs. 2.5 crore, according to the reports.

Popular paparazzi account — Viral Bhayani — shared the picture and wrote, "One of his old Audi cars was seen lying in the police station in Maharashtra. With the vehicle being in terrible condition, its pictures went viral on social media with fans speculating the reason. The car was brought by Sagar Thakkar from #viratkohli who in 2018 was arrested for masterminding a call centre scam. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, Thakkar is said to have extorted nearly $300 million from the scam, which has been operational since 2013."

Virat Kohli will only be making a solitary Test appearance against Australia after which he will be heading back to India to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple is expecting their first child in January. The batting megastar has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Meanwhile, 'Captain Fearless' who has not hit a single century this will be hoping to make amends in the D/N Test and sign off on a high by breaching the three-figure mark this time around.

