Rishabh Pant Reveals What Had Charged Him Up To Score A Century Against Australia A

Rishabh Pant made a statement by scoring a superb century during India's recently-concluded tour game against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pant had scored 103 and he ended up breaching the three-figure mark off just 73 deliveries. However, the youngster also revealed what had charged him up to complete his century.

'As I approached my century'

“As I approached my century, I realised I needed some 20-odd runs [I think] to get it. My first reaction was that I won’t be able to get it tonight. When the first ball hit me on my stomach, it made me angry. That’s when I said to myself ‘Now, I have to try going for a couple of shots’. Vihari came and told me ‘the century can be completed; you should try to go for it. Else, bat tomorrow and get there without any rush. I said ‘I’ll try. If I can get it, well and good. In the flow, the bowler kept bowling and I kept hitting", said Pant while speaking on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official website.

The tour game ends in a stalemate

Coming back to the contest, Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss in the three-day warm-up game and decided to bat first. Neither of the Indian batsmen including Rahane could apply themselves on the SCG wicket as the wickets column was needlessly bloated away. Only youngsters Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) managed to make some impact. At 123/9, Bumrah (55*) and number 11 batsman Mohammed Siraj (22) added 71 runs for the final-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed.

The star quickie was the only half-centurion for India as they were bundled out for 194. Bumrah's fifty proved how ample the score was as Australia A were bowled out for just 108. The Indians have now taken a mammoth 472-run lead riding on centuries from Hanuma Vihari (104*) and Rishabh Pant (103) as the scorecard read 386/4 at stumps on Day 2.

The visitors declared their innings as Alex Carey & Co. needed to chase a mammoth target of 473 runs to win the match. At 25/3, it seemed as if India were in complete control of the proceedings but skipper Carey (58) had other ideas as he took the attack to the bowlers. Even the middle-order duo of Ben McDermott (107*) and, Jack Wildermuth (111*) helped the hosts stage a brilliant comeback from a hopeless position as the game ended in a stalemate.

