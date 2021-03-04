Akila Dananjaya Butt Of All Jokes As Kieron Pollard Answers His Hat-trick With Six 6s

In the dramatic first T20 International between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Thursday, Keiron Pollard slammed six consecutive sixes with the bat which overshadowed Akila Dananjaya’s hat-trick with the ball. West Indies registered a comfortable four-wicket win in Antigua and gained a 1-0 lead in the series.

Chasing 132, the hosts got off to a dream start as the openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons put on 52 runs in the very first three overs. However, Sri Lanka staged an emphatic comeback as spinner Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick in the fourth over to send back Lewis, Chris Gayle, and Nicholas Pooran. The mystery spinner became the 14th player to take a hat-trick in men’s T20I cricket.

But in his very next over, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard took him to the cleaners and slammed six sixes in the over, following which he celebrated the achievement with a simple bow to his teammates in the dugout. With this, netizens asked whether it was a good day for Dananjaya because of his hat-trick or a bad one because of Pollard's assault.

Here are a few reactions:

Last night's T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka is the 1st ever professional game (FC/List A/T20) to feature a hat-trick & also 6 sixes in an over.



Akila Dananjaya, part of both, became the 1st player to concede 50+ runs in a T20 while taking a hat-trick (62 runs). #WIvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 4, 2021

Have you heard about Pollard’s 6 sixes yet? I just did.



Others on the list. I’ve also included the unlucky bowlers. I feel for them.



Sobers - Nash

Shastri - Tilakraj

Yuvi - Broad

Gibbs - Bunge

Leo Carter- Devcich

Ross Whitley - Carver

Zazai - Mazari

Pollard - Dhananjaya#6X6 — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) March 4, 2021

Nowadays,My mood swings like Akila Dananjaya's performance.

😂😂 — Bijoy Dev (@ImBijoydev) March 4, 2021

Akila Dhananjaya gets a hat-trick and then gets hot for 6 sixes in an over. He did a reverse Tewatia in fortunes — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) March 4, 2021

Akila Dhananjaya seeing both ends of the spectrum in the same match tells you how much the game has changed! #SLvsWI #HatTrick #6Sixes — Madara Thalduwa (@madarathalduwa) March 4, 2021

This is what Pollard did with Akila Dhananjaya.

Pollard joins Yuvraj Singh to hit six sixes in an over in T20 pic.twitter.com/gSED95rsUs — Dharmendra Kantibhai Patel(DK) (@DKPATEL_506070) March 4, 2021

From Cloud Nine to Ground Zero, story of Akila Dhananjaya's T20 match vs WI — Akshat Sheth (@Its_me_Akshat) March 4, 2021

Not sure many bowlers in the history of cricket would want to forget the day they took a hat-trick. Akila Dananjaya might come the closest. Hat-trick followed by being hit for six sixes in the next over. Talk of cricket being the greatest leveller but to this extent? #WIvSL — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 4, 2021

Akila Dananjaya vs West Indies:



Took 3 consecutive wickets



Conceded Six consecutive 6s



Good day or Bad day for him? 🤔 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 4, 2021

#WIvSL

1. Dananjaya after taking a hat-trick in his 2nd over.



2. Dananjaya after getting hit 6 6's in his 3rd over by Pollard pic.twitter.com/3Rk42vmF4g — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 4, 2021

Earlier, Sri Lanka was held to 131/9 after being sent out to bat, with debutant Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with 39 off 34. After a positive start, the Sri Lankans were slowed down by the fall of Danushka Gunathilaka in the third over for 4. The opener was caught superbly by a diving Pollard at short mid-wicket, handing debutant Kevin Sinclair a maiden T20I wicket. Niroshan Dickwella was the next batter out, bowled by Holder, who finished with figures of 1/19 off his four overs.

READ | After Tejashwi, Akhilesh says, 'will campaign for Mamata Banerjee' ahead of Assembly polls

READ | SpaceX's Starship rocket makes seemingly successful touchdown, explodes minutes later

The Sri Lankan innings never got going from there, with all six of the West Indies’ bowlers among the wickets and two batters falling run-out. Obed McCoy was the best of the West Indies' bowlers, taking 2/25 off his four overs, accounting for Dinesh Chandimal (11) and Thisara Perera (1), according to an ICC match report.

READ | Taj Mahal under high alert after anonymous phone call threat; checks being conducted

READ | Kieron Pollard blasts 6 sixes off Akila Dananjaya's over in first T20I vs Sri Lanka; WATCH

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.