Akila Dananjaya Butt Of All Jokes As Kieron Pollard Answers His Hat-trick With Six 6s

In the 1st T20I between West Indies & Sri Lanka, Keiron Pollard slammed six consecutive sixes with the bat overshadowing Akila Dananjaya’s hat-trick with ball

Kieron Pollard

In the dramatic first T20 International between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Thursday, Keiron Pollard slammed six consecutive sixes with the bat which overshadowed Akila Dananjaya’s hat-trick with the ball. West Indies registered a comfortable four-wicket win in Antigua and gained a 1-0 lead in the series.

Chasing 132, the hosts got off to a dream start as the openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons put on 52 runs in the very first three overs. However, Sri Lanka staged an emphatic comeback as spinner Akila Dananjaya took a hat-trick in the fourth over to send back Lewis, Chris Gayle, and Nicholas Pooran. The mystery spinner became the 14th player to take a hat-trick in men’s T20I cricket.

But in his very next over, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard took him to the cleaners and slammed six sixes in the over, following which he celebrated the achievement with a simple bow to his teammates in the dugout. With this, netizens asked whether it was a good day for Dananjaya because of his hat-trick or a bad one because of Pollard's assault.

Earlier, Sri Lanka was held to 131/9 after being sent out to bat, with debutant Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with 39 off 34. After a positive start, the Sri Lankans were slowed down by the fall of Danushka Gunathilaka in the third over for 4. The opener was caught superbly by a diving Pollard at short mid-wicket, handing debutant Kevin Sinclair a maiden T20I wicket. Niroshan Dickwella was the next batter out, bowled by Holder, who finished with figures of 1/19 off his four overs.

The Sri Lankan innings never got going from there, with all six of the West Indies’ bowlers among the wickets and two batters falling run-out. Obed McCoy was the best of the West Indies' bowlers, taking 2/25 off his four overs, accounting for Dinesh Chandimal (11) and Thisara Perera (1), according to an ICC match report. 

