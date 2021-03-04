Kieron Pollard Blasts 6 Sixes Off Akila Dananjaya's Over In First T20I Vs Sri Lanka; WATCH

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Thursday joined Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs in the elite list of players to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket. Pollard, who became the first West Indian to achieve the feat, hit Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya for 36 runs in the sixth over while chasing a target of 132 in the first T20I in Antigua.

Akila Dananjaya, who also took a hat-trick in the same game, having dismissed Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran conceded 62 runs off his four overs. West Indies won the match by 4 wickets with 41 balls to spare. Put into bat, Sri Lanka managed to post 131 runs on the board with cameos from Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella.

'Take a bow Skipper!'

*6 Sixes in an Over in International Cricket*😱😱😱



✅Yuvraj Singh v England 2007

✅ Herschelle Gibbs v Netherlands 2017

✅ Kieron Pollard v Sri Lanka TODAY!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/NY2zgucDXB — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

Take a bow Skipper!🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 The 1st West Indian to hit 6️⃣ sixes in an over in a T20I!🤯 #WIvSL #MenInMaroon



Live Scorecard⬇️ https://t.co/MBDOV534qQ pic.twitter.com/etkxX7l7bq — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

Skipper @KieronPollard55 hits six 6’s in the 6th over of the match! 💥



Watch as the #MenInMaroon celebrate #WIvSL 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/ooU9D7QqoO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

Yuvraj Singh hit England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over on September 19, 2007, in a league-stage match of the inaugural T20 World Cup. In 2007, Herschelle Gibbs became the first cricketer to smash six sixes in an over during the South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup match. He smashed leg-spinner Daan van Bunge for six sixes in a rain-curtailed match.

Before the game, Kieron Pollard said that the side needs to strike a perfect balance between the young players and experienced lads in order to get back to winning ways. "You look at some of the younger guys that have gotten the opportunities when we started off around 2019, and it has not really produced the results on a consistent basis," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pollard as saying.

"As a team we need to start winning cricket matches, win series. Because we can go down the line of saying 'we need to blood this talent, blood this talent', but some of you same guys will start talking about the results as well," he further said.

"So we have to strike that balance [between youth and experience], we have to start winning T20 matches, we are the defending champions, and we have to get back into the habit of winning. And if that means getting a couple of senior guys in to start that process, so be it," Pollard added.

