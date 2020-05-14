Wasim Akram Criticizes PCB For Failing To Develop First-class Cricket Structure Like BCCI

Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram revealed how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) developed first-class cricket whereas, how the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to capitalize on the same.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar And Sourav Ganguly Dining Out In Their 20s Is A Treat For Every 90s Kid

'A short-term goal': Wasim Akram

During a recent Youtube interaction with former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra, Akram went on to say that whoever has come to their national cricket board, that person had come with a short-term goal as there was no fixing of first-class structure. The former Pakistan skipper also mentioned that the concerned people of the cricket board nothing different from what has been going on from the last 30 years during their tenure.

He also added that there is a lot of talent in Pakistan and the first-class structure has now finally changed as well but despite all that, they still need 3-4 years for it to show results.

Talking about BCCI's role in developing the first-class cricket, the 'Sultan of Swing' said that whole-heartedly invested the money that was generated by the Indian Premier League (IPL) in first-class cricket and then they changed the first-class structure, pay structure and also brought in professionals. Furthermore, the 1992 World Cup winner also added that the Indian board has the best physios and trainers in the world. Pointing out what the exact difference is Wasim mentioned that the former Indian cricketers have become good coaches themselves and they, in turn, have hired individual coaches which is the need of the hour.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Settles $2 Million Lawsuit With Spartan; Company Director Issues Apology

'Will not get out': Wasim Akram

Akram had also revealed how he had tried his level best in denying Indian spin legend Anil Kumble his 10th scalp during the second innings of the famous Delhi Test match in 1999.

He said that when Kumble had picked up nine wickets and was all set to pick up his 10th scalp, he had told his batting partner Waqar Younis to play Kumble as he did not want to get out to him because he had believed that one bowler getting out to another bowler was against the sportsman's spirit. The legendary pacer then mentioned that as a captain, he had told his co-fast bowler to play his normal game and go for shots against Indian quickie Javagal Srinath.

However, nothing went according to plan as the southpaw had to take strike against the Karnataka cricketer and on the very first delivery, when he tried to defend the ball, it took the inside edge and he was caught by VVS Laxman at short leg as Kumble successfully took all 10 wickets in the innings. The 1992 World Cup winner also went on to add that it was a big day for both India and Kumble as it was a massive occasion.