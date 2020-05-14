Sachin Tendulkar And Sourav Ganguly Dining Out In Their 20s Is A Treat For Every 90s Kid

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have made a tremendous impact on the cricket field during their playing days. The duo have entertained the fans and viewers with their outstanding opening partnerships and have also played a key role in many of India's famous wins that include the Natwest tri-series in 2002, the ICC Champions Trophy in the same year, drawing the Test series on Australian soil in 2003/04 and the famous ODI & Test series win in Pakistan in the same season. Now, Sachin has posted a throwback picture and shared his off the field bond with Ganguly.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Settles $2 Million Lawsuit With Spartan; Company Director Issues Apology

Sachin shares a throwback picture

Apart from their on-field friendship, the two were also very good friends off the field and continue to remain good friends to date. Both the legendary cricketers had stakes in Indian Super League (ISL) teams ATK & Kerala Blasters respectively. Now, Tendulkar has come forward and shared a throwback picture of him having dinner with his former Indian skipper during their heydays. The Master Blaster wrote that he was thankful for the delicious food and warm hospitality.

READ: Hasan Ali Makes Fun Of PCB After His Exclusion From The Central Contract List

Sachin & Ganguly's batting records

Apart from putting up great partnerships, both Ganguly and Tendulkar have excellent records with the bat in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar played 463 ODIs, scoring 18426 runs at an average of 44.83, which includes 49 tons and 96 half-centuries. Sourav Ganguly, on the other hand, played 311 ODIs, scoring 11363 runs, comprising of 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries.