Albie Morkel Warns England Of Vengeance After Archer's Short-ball Barrage Against Proteas

Under the newly-appointed team management, the South Africa cricket team looks refurbished and determined to seal victory in the first Test against England of the two-month-long tour. Rattling the England batting, the Proteas pace attack headed by Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Vernon Philander helped South Africa gain significant lead which was bettered by the batsman in the second innings. However, as England looked to devoid Proteas of their significant lead, the English bowlers resorted to the short ball ploy.

Archer aims for the short ones

The ongoing Boxing Day Test between England and South Africa was in its second day on Friday at Centurion when England pacer Jofra Archer ran into some controversy. Archer bowled two consecutive beamers to South Africa nightwatchman Anrich Nortje as the hosts rattled the English team in the first Test. The first ball was not too controversial but when the second consecutive beamer was bowled, the square-leg umpire extended his hand to signal a no-ball despite the first umpire not calling for it.

Morkel's urge for vengeance

The short balls by Jofra Archer, however, did upset the Proteas, especially former ace all-rounder Albie Morkel who took to Twitter to express his anger. Morkel, on Saturday, hoped that Nortje remembers these short balls and get back at the English team in the fourth innings.

I’m sure Nortje will remember all these short balls around the wicket. Will get his chance in the 4th innings — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) December 28, 2019

Proteas gain command of first Test

Owing to debutant van der Dussen's deserved half-century and Nortje's gritty 40, South Africa managed to set up a total of 352 runs in the first Test at Centurion. However, Vernon Philander, who is set to retire from all forms of international cricket after the Test series has been the star for the Proteas so far with the ball and bat as well. Philander scalped four wickets in the first innings giving away just 16 runs and missed out on a half-century by just four runs.

