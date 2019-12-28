The Debate
The Debate
SA Vs ENG: Jofra Archer Called 'duffer' By Twitterati For Bowling Back-to-back Beamers

Cricket News

During the first SA vs Eng Test, Jofra Archer caught a lot of flak after the end of Day 2. Archer bowled 2 consecutive beamers at Anrich Nortje. Read on.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
SA vs Eng

The ongoing Boxing Day Test between England and South Africa was in its second day on Friday at Centurion when England pacer Jofra Archer ran into some controversy. Archer bowled two consecutive beamers to South Africa nightwatchman Anrich Nortje as the hosts rattled the English team in the first Test. The first ball was not too controversial but when the second consecutive beamer was bowled, the square-leg umpire extended his hand to signal a no-ball despite the first umpire not calling for it.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Nasser Hussain's message for James Anderson on 150th Test match wins fans over

South African pacer Vernon Philander was not pleased with this decision and wanted Archer to be held accountable for his actions. According to the rules, two consecutive beamers can lead to a bowler being banned from bowling for the remainder of the innings. Archer also caught a lot of flak on the internet as fans were upset about the bowler's tactics against a nightwatchman. Fans were also unhappy that Jofra did not offer any "visible" apologies to Nortje after his second beamer.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Dean Elgar joins Gary Kirsten in unwanted South African record club

Twitterati fumes at Jofra Archer

ALSO READ | VVS Laxman becomes part of Ashish Nehra's favourite cricket moment of 2010s; here's how

ALSO READ | Shadab Jakati announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Published:
