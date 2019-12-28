SA Vs ENG: Jofra Archer Called 'duffer' By Twitterati For Bowling Back-to-back Beamers

The ongoing Boxing Day Test between England and South Africa was in its second day on Friday at Centurion when England pacer Jofra Archer ran into some controversy. Archer bowled two consecutive beamers to South Africa nightwatchman Anrich Nortje as the hosts rattled the English team in the first Test. The first ball was not too controversial but when the second consecutive beamer was bowled, the square-leg umpire extended his hand to signal a no-ball despite the first umpire not calling for it.

South African pacer Vernon Philander was not pleased with this decision and wanted Archer to be held accountable for his actions. According to the rules, two consecutive beamers can lead to a bowler being banned from bowling for the remainder of the innings. Archer also caught a lot of flak on the internet as fans were upset about the bowler's tactics against a nightwatchman. Fans were also unhappy that Jofra did not offer any "visible" apologies to Nortje after his second beamer.

Twitterati fumes at Jofra Archer

As much as I like what Jofra Archer has done for Test Cricket, I do not appreciate his lack of sportsmanship, for not apologising to Nortje for the two beamers. #SAvENG — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) December 27, 2019

So glad we have a new English player to hate. Sally Broad has calmed down so much as she’s aged and Anderson was never the type you could really hate like say Warner or Broad



So welcome Jofra Archer! — AngeloZack (@OldManZack) December 27, 2019

According to the rules, Jofra Archer should now be banned from bowling for the rest of the innings - that was 2 successive head-high beamers! — Ken Borland (@KenBorland) December 27, 2019

Good morning to everyone, except Jofra Archer. — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) December 28, 2019

Maybe Archer is feeling threatened by Nortje ... why else would he try and blow Nortje’s head off? Idiot @JofraArcher — a d i ℓ a (@adila_91) December 27, 2019

The second one nearly hit the stumps so wasn't head high listen to SA legend Shaun Pollock who says it was a no-ball not a beamer — Onethreefivenotout (@Onethreefiveno1) December 28, 2019

