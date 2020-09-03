ALCC Vs RBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live Game Info

Asian Latina Cricket Club (ALCC) take on Rome Bangla Cricket Club (RBCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 Rome tournament, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 3 at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ALCC vs RBCC match prediction, ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 team and probable ALCC vs RBCC playing 11. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will take place on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode apart from fans getting the chance to play the fantasy game on Dream11.

ALCC vs RBCC live: ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 prediction and preview

ALCC lost their previous group A fixture against Janjua Cricket Club by 8 wickets despite their batsmen putting up runs on the board. The team would look to bounce back and register win against RBCC to win their first points in the competition. On the other hand, RBCC saw their first match getting abandoned and would like to make a winning start to their campaign. With 2 points on board, expect both the teams to go all out and provide an exciting contest.

ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 team

ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 prediction: ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 team: ALCC squad

Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharminder Singh, Rishpal Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Dharam Kulvir, Kumar Manoj, Gurdip Singh, Hossain Mubarak, Amandeep Singh, Awan Ahmad, Muhammad Saeed, Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh

ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 prediction: ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 team: RBCC squad

Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain

ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 prediction: ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 top picks

Amandeep Singh

Sukhbir Singh

Awan Ahmad

ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 team

ALCC vs RBCC match prediction

As per our ALCC vs RBCC match prediction, ALCC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 prediction, ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 top picks and ALCC vs RBCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALCC vs RBCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter